What to expect from Gyeongseong Creature 2: Park Seo Joon-Han So Hee return in modern Seoul, parallels with Season 1 and more

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will finally be premiering in September 2024. The science-fiction horror series grabbed a lot of attention for its star cast and gripping story. The drama will be returning with a second season with Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee taking on the lead roles once more. Season 1 was set in 1945 and highlighted the evils of human greed and hunger for power. Season 2 is set in contemporary Seoul.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 release date

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 27 on Netflix.

5 things to expect from Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's return

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be appearing in Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 also and taking on the main roles. While Han So Hee will be playing Yoon Chae Ok, her character from Season 1, Park Seo Joon will be appearing as a brand new character, Ho Jae.

In a recent interview, Park Sae Joon also revealed that his new character Ho Jae is very different from his Season 1 character. As the two characters meet each other, it seems that Ho Jae doesn't recognize Chae Ok. Are Ho Jae and Tae Sang different people or does fate play a bigger role?

Set in modern-day Seoul

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in Seoul in 1945 (which was known as Gyeongseong back then). The first season displayed the charm of a different era and a different time. From the costumes to the set and props, every frame gave a glimpse into a different world.

Advertisement

The new season is set in 2024 Seoul. While a few things remain similar to season 1, the latest season will have a completely different look and feel. Set in the modern world, the drama will give a taste of similar sequences but in a more relatable world.

Parallels with Season 1

The stills released have given a glimpse of how Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will look. While everything has changed in the past years, the blueprint and human greed remain the same. The experiments still continue in the labs but the look of the lab has changed.

Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon will team up to take down the evil forces and risk their lives just like in Season 1. The Captin played by Choi Young Joon also be making a return but in a new look. Maeda's army will also be back to create hindrances for the duo. The fighting arena in the hospital and Ho Jae's study also bear a resemblance to the past.

Advertisement

Han So Hee and Park So Joon's characters' memories

As disclosed in the teaser, Chae Ok is bitten by Nanjin in a desperate attempt to save her daughter. This might explain why she retains her memories and is still alive after so many years. On the other hand, Ho Jae has no recollection of Tae Sung. But it questions, how and why is he still alive.

The teaser also hinted that though he doesn't remember the past, he feels Chae Ok is somehow familiar. The Captin is also alive in Season 2 and it seems like he retains his memories.

Monsterization and Nanjin experiments

As unveiled in the trailer, Chae Ok and a few other characters have turned into partial monsters as the Nanjin bit them.

The Nanjin experiments continue even in modern-day Seoul. These experiments were funded by Maeda and executed by the Captin. It is yet to be revealed if Maeda is still behind the ongoing experiments.

Advertisement

Secrets related to Nanjin will slowly be disclosed in the upcoming season and will give a better understanding of how the story will play out.

More on Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has been directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He is also known for hits like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Hot Stove League and more. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script for the series. She has also written for popular projects like the Doctor Romantic series and Where the Stars Land.

The latest season is based in modern-day Seoul after the happenings of 1945. The story will continue in modern times against the backdrop of the monstrous creature, which is born out of human greed. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's characters return for Season 2 but in new avatars.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo makes whopping 6 billion KRW profit on Hannam-dong real estate purchased in 2021