Romance often takes center stage on screen in K-dramas but the love stories of some of the South Korean actresses extend beyond the scripts they bring to life. These leading ladies have swept the fans off their feet across the world, but off-screen, their personal lives also sparkle with fairy-tale romances. From marrying successful businessmen to influential entrepreneurs, these K-drama actresses have found their happily-ever-afters with partners who bring wealth and prestige to match their own shining careers.

5 Korean actresses who married rich

1. Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Joon Hyuk

Jun Ji Hyun decided to tie the knot back in 2012 with her partner Choi Joon Hyuk. The couple had known each other since childhood and started to develop a close relationship with each other when they became adults. However, Choi Joon Hyuk worked in finance and is the grandson of renowned hanbok designer Lee Young Hee and the son of fashion designer Lee Jung Woo. Moreover, he took over the CEO of Alpha Asset Management in 2020, the company managing assets worth $339 million.

2. Claudia Kim and Cha Min Geun

Claudia Kim is a prominent South Korean actress who has worked in various K-drama series such as Gyeongseong Creature and The Atypical Family. Moreover, she is also seen in Hollywood movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Wever, the actress got married in 2019 to Cha Min Geun, co-founder and CEO of DNK. Cha has a computer engineering background and has previously held positions at Mercedes-Benz and WeWork. He is currently involved in running an online real estate brokerage.



3. Park Ji Yoon and Cho Soo Yong

Park Ji Yoon, the singer and actress got married to Cho Soo Yong in 2019. Cho Soo Yong is the former CEO of Kakao who joined the position back in 2016 and became co-CEO in 2018. Moreover, the business earned a total of $25.8 million which made him South Korea’s Korea’s highest-paid businessman.

4. Go Hyun Jung and Chung Yong Jin

Go Hyun Jung, the runner-up Miss Korea of 1989 is one of the most renowned actresses in the industry. She went on to star in the critically acclaimed drama titled Sandglass, propelling her to popularity in the country. However, she decided to get married in 1995 and retired from acting from there on.

The actress married South Korea’s chaebol Chung Yong Jin, vice chairman of Shinsegae. However, their marriage did not last for long and divorced in 2003 due to differences in personality. She ended up receiving an alimony of $1 million. However, the artist could not win the custody battles of their two children.

5. Park Shin Yang and Baek Hae Jin

Park Shin Yang is a South Korean television personality who has appeared in various television shows such as Lovers in Paris, War of Money, Painter of the Wind, Sign, and more. However, the actor tied the knot in 2022 with Baek Hae Jin, granddaughter of the founder of Häagen-Dazs Korea and Sharp Aviation K, in 2002. The couple’s combined family businesses reached $123 million in sales in 2022.

Some of the other South Korean actors who married into rich families in Korea include So Yoo Jin and Baek Dong Won (Korean restaurant industry), Lee Si Young and Jo Seung Hyun (restaurant industry), Noh Hyun Jung and Jung Dae Sun (HN Inc., Hyundai family) and more.

