Avinash Tiwary talks about Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri becoming 'national crush'; hopes to get breakthrough role

Avinash Tiwary is currently receiving love and affection for his performance in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. Before the film, he gained fame with Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu in 2018 which starred the current national crush, Animal star Triptii Dimri. In a recent interview, Avinash opened up about Triptii and talked about her becoming the national crush after the success of Animal.

Avinash Tiwary speaks about Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri

In an interview with Indian Express, Avinash Tiwary shared that he is waiting for “one film or show to break the ceiling” like his Laila Majnu co-actor Triptii Dimri who turned into a “national crush” after doing a supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

He said, “There was a breakthrough moment for her and all the credibility that she earned before that has given so much more love to her. I am hoping something like that would happen to me as well.”

For the unversed, Laila Majnu was Avinash Tiwary’s last theatrical. Even though the film was taken off theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his and Triptii’s performances were appreciated by critics and audiences.

Tiwary added that post-Laila Majnu, there has always been a lot of love, respect, and admiration for his work and that has been the only strength to carry.

"Of course, I wouldn’t deny that I haven’t had a breakthrough film or show that has broken the ceiling. That hasn’t happened. In due course of time, one film or show will just reach out to everyone, break a ceiling and once that happens everything falls into place. With Madgaon Express now people know that I can do all kinds of stuff, that I can be versatile," he shared.

About Madgaon Express

The film stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

It is an out-and-out comedy film revolving around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express was theatrically released on March 22, 2024.

