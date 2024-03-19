Madgaon Express Screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others arrive in style; PICS

Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 22, 2024. But before that, a special screening was hosted which was attended by quite a few popular stars of B-town.

Bollywood celebrities attend Madgaon Express screening event

Two days ago, one special screening for Madgaon Express was organized and today, March 19, the makers again hosted the event which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and another couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen attending the special event.

On the other hand, couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also arrived. Aditya Roy Kapur, Hansal Mehta, Siddharth Anand, and others were spotted arriving for the Madgaon Express screening event.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared the reason why he shot the Madgaon Express in Goa. He said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates."

He further added, "Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

Ahead of the release of the film, the actor-director also shared his valuable opinion on how box office records can measure a film's success during the same interview.

“I have been a part of films that have gotten a lot of love but there have also been films that didn’t do well at the box office and it changed my perspective of at least being an actor then. In our case, you don’t get the opportunity to make that film again or do the work you want to do," he said.

Kunal further added that while turning director, he was very aware and involved in the fact that if he has been given a certain amount of budget, he wants to try and come under it. "I don’t want this film to be one of those ‘that was nice, but the timing was wrong’ movies. Because your next chance is dependent on that," he shared.

About Madgaon Express

The film stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

It is an out-and-out comedy film revolving around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. The audience is in for a hilarious journey with Madgaon Express. The storyline is a perfect blend of highly entertaining humor, witty dialogue, and a plot that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with laughter.

Meanwhile, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

