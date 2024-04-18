Vidya Balan did THIS romantic thing for hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur on 1st anniversary, and it is all things cute

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur are one of the classiest couples in Bollywood. The couple has been happily married for nearly 12 years now. The actress who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Do Aur Do Pyaar talked about her relationship with her husband. She also revealed the most romantic thing she did for her husband on their first anniversary.

Vidya Balan reveals her most romantic gesture towards hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Vidya Balan recalled her first anniversary with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. She confessed to not cooking at all, yet she did it for him with the help of a chef while she was working on a film. The actress also mentioned that the cake wasn’t baked well, but her hubby appreciated her efforts.

She chuckled, "I don't cook at all. But on our first anniversary, I had actually baked a cake for him. I was shooting elsewhere, and I went into the kitchen of that hotel and the chef helped me a lot. Once Siddharth had it, he told me, 'It's so good!' It was so sweet of him. And then when I tasted it, I realized it wasn't good at all! It was so lumpy. I didn't tell him that the chef helped me make it, but now I guess he'll know."

In addition to this, the actress also mentioned that she feels lucky that she and her husband belong to the same line of work. She expressed her belief by stating that her husband understands her work and is ‘very supportive and accepting’. She further quipped, “And that’s also the flip side because I can’t lie to him about being exhausted due to work.”

Vidya Balan's take on modern-day relationship

During the same conversation, she also addressed modern age relationships and called herself to be lucky enough to found her special someone before dating apps came into the picture. According to her, despite a lot of people even from her generation ‘swipe right and left,’ she feels herself to be fortunate to found herself before ‘Tinder and Bumble boomed’. She said, “It’s what makes the world go round and round. It’s just that people have gotten so spoilt for choice in every area of their lives that they’re wanting to keep their options open, even in terms of relationships.”

