7 member K-pop groups have a unique charm to them. The odd number might seem to disrupt the synergy of a group but instead, it helps them to engage in distinct formations while allowing every member to be the center. From old groups like Dreamcatcher to newly formed ones like BABYMONSTER, the list contains some of the most popular and prominent names in the industry.

7 member K-pop girl groups that dominate the industry

1. Cherry Bullet

Composed of seven members, Haeyoon, Yuju, Bora, Jiwon, Remi, Chaerin, and May, the group initially consisted of ten members until Mirae, Kokoro and Linlin left. The group debuted in the year of 2019 under FNC Entertainment. With their first single called Q&A, they gained recognition among K-pop fans. However, right after their debut, three members left the group. Cherry Bullet continued to function as a seven-member group and released the track Hands Up.

2. BABYMONSTER

Formed under YG Entertainment, the group debuted on November 27, 2023. BABYMONSTER consists of seven members: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. With the single Batter Up, they gained global recognition as the next girl group, following the legacy of 2NE1 and BLACKPINK. However, Ahyeon was excluded from the initial activities due to her poor health condition but only until the time she recovered. The members are currently preparing to comeback as a full group in the coming months.

Advertisement

3. GWSN

Formed by The Wave Music in 2018, the group is comprised of Miya, Seokyoung, Seoryoung, Anne, Minju, Soso, and Lena. They debuted with the extended play The Park in the Night Part One along with the title Puzzle Moon. The full form of the group is Gongwon Sonyeo, which basically means that they want to reach people from every generation across the globe. However, after an extensive court case involving a lawsuit, their contract with The Wave Music was terminated. It has been confirmed that the group has disbanded since then.

4. Dreamcatcher

The group was formed under Dreamcatcher Company on January 13, 2017. The names of the group members are JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyeon. They made their debut with the single album Nightmare with which they gained popularity in the K-pop industry. The group delves into the rock genre and has come to be known as the face of rock in K-pop as they constantly put out music that is extremely different from the mainstream.

5. Class:y

Consisting of seven members, Won Ji Min, Kim Seon You, Myung Hyung Seo, Hong Hye Ju, Kim Ri Won, Park Bo Eun, and Yoon Chae Won the group debuted on May 5, 2022. The girl group was formed under MBC’s survival show, My Teenage Girl, and is managed by M25. They debuted with the first album, Class is Over.

6. CSR

Formed and managed by A2Z Entertainment, CSR is composed of Sua, Geumhee, Sihyeon, Seoyeon, Yuna, Duna, and Yeham. They officially debuted on July 27, 2022, with Sequence: 7272, their first extended play. The name of the group is an abbreviation of Cheotsarang, which means first love. Recently it has been announced that the members Geumhee, Seoyeon, Duna, and Yeham will be participating in a survival game show.

7. cignature

Debuted in 2020, the group is comprised of Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi, and Dohee. The group is formed under C9 Entertainment and managed by the exclusive sub-label J9 Entertainment. With their debut single, Nun Nu Nan Na, they made an explosive entry into the K-pop scene. The group made a full group comeback in 2023 with the album My Little Aurora, along with the title track, Aurora. However, Belle is currently inactive with the group as she participated in the survival show, Universe Ticket, and secured her position in a new debuting group, Unis.

Advertisement

8. NMIXX

Formed by Squad, a sub-label under JYP, the group consisted of seven members at the time of their debut. The group was composed of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, Jinni, and Kyujin and they debuted on February 22, 2022. However, Jinni departed from the main line-up on December 9, 2022, for undisclosed reasons. They debuted with the album Ad Mare which consisted of the song O.O along with b-side track Tank. Initially, they received a lot of criticism from the fans for multiple reasons but gradually they have managed to turn the tides and gain a huge fanbase.

9. Purple Kiss

Initially started off as a K-pop girl group with 7 members, it was comprised of Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, Park Ji Eun, and Swan. However, Park Ji Eun left the group in November 2022 due to health issues. They were formed by RBW in the year 2020. My Heart Skip a Beat was their first debut single, along with Can We Talk Again. They finally went on to release their first EP, named Into Violet.

10. Weeekly

The group originally started with seven members, but Shin Ji Yoon decided to part ways with the group in the same year of their debut in 2020. Currently, the line-up includes Lee Soo Jin, Monday, Park So Eun, Lee Jae Hee, Jihan, and Zoa. Their group name holds a special significance as it represents the unique role each member plays for a day of the week, symbolizing their commitment to making every moment shine. The group reached new heights of popularity and success after their song After School went viral in the K-pop realm. They are preparing to make a comeback soon this year.

K-pop groups with 7 members often have a hard to encounter since due to certain circumstances members tend to leave the group. Nevertheless, the unique number adds intrigue to the group’s concept and the ability to carry out certain tasks more efficiently. Which 7-member K-pop group is your favourite?

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Cha Eun Woo and more; 5 Korean actors who are typecast