BABYMONSTER to feature on Knowing Brothers on April 13; YG Ent discloses SHEESH promotion plans

YG Entertainment announced that rookie girl group BABYMONSTER will make their first appearance on the popular variety show Knowing Brothers on April 13. Following their latest release SHEESH, BABYMONSTER is set to embark on various promotional activities, including appearances on music shows, variety shows, and fan meetings across Asia.

BABYMONSTER set to begin with promotional activities following SHEESH comeback

YG Entertainment has announced exciting news for fans of the rookie girl group BABYMONSTER. On April 4, it was revealed that the group will be making their first-ever appearance on the popular JTBC variety show Knowing Brothers on April 13. This marks a significant milestone for BABYMONSTER as they finally start promoting as a group on Korean entertainment shows.

Additionally, YG Entertainment disclosed that BABYMONSTER will kickstart promotions for their latest track SHEESH with appearances on major music programs such as SBS' Inkigayo on April 7 and Mnet's M! Countdown on April 11. The group is also slated to appear on various other variety shows, YouTube series, and radio programs, showcasing their diverse talents and personalities.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH music video here;

Furthermore, BABYMONSTER has exciting plans for international fan meetings, with visits scheduled for 5 Asian regions including Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Fans can anticipate engaging interactions with the members and unforgettable performances.

Notably, BABYMONSTER will also be gracing the stage at the prestigious Japanese music festival Summer Sonic 2024 this August, further solidifying their growing presence in the global music scene.

Get to know BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a rising girl group under YG Entertainment formed through the reality program Last Evaluation in 2023. Comprised of seven members; Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, they officially debuted on April 1, 2024, with their first EP BabyMons7er. Their journey began with anticipation, as their pre-debut activities garnered significant attention, culminating in the release of successful singles like Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle.

Advertisement

Now, BABYMONSTER is gearing up for their first fan meeting tour, scheduled to take place in May 2024 across five countries: Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER makes soulful return with Stuck In The Middle, unveils ethereal MV; WATCH