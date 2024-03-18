BABYMONSTER unveils city lineup for upcoming fan-con tour BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE; Details here

BABYMONSTER, the South Korean girl group is scheduled to make a comeback with their first mini album in April. The girl group shot to popularity with their viral hitmaker single BATTER UP which has more than 73 million streams on Spotify. BABYMONSTER for the first time ever will be seen together as a complete septet in their upcoming activities and release. BABYMONSTER has also announced their first fan meet and details regarding the same.

BABYMONSTER unveils city lineup for upcoming fan-con tour BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE

BABYMONSTER, the YG Entertainment seven-member girl group that is gearing up for their first mini-album release soon had further planned activities for their fans in the coming days. The seventh member of the band Ahyeon who was on hiatus has returned leading to the completion of the septet girl group.

With this, BABYMONSTER will be embarking on their first fan-con tour titled BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE. The city lineup of the fan-con tour has been unveiled today on their official social media accounts with a poster. The tour BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE will begin in Tokyo, Japan, moving on to the next stop Jakarta, Indonesia, next to Singapore. The tour will further make stops in Taipei, Taiwan and lastly Bangkok, Thailand. With the cities that have been announced, we can say that the fan meet tour is set in Asia. The dates for the BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE have not been revealed by YG Entertainment yet.

Advertisement

BABYMONSTER and their future activities

BABYMONSTER is a seven-member K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment. Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita are the seven members of BABYMONSTER. The group debuted with their single BATTER UP in November 2023 and released their second single Stuck In The Middle on February 1, 2024. Ahyeon went on hiatus due to health reasons before their debut so she did not participate in the debut or the other single. It was announced in February 2024 that Ahyeon who has fully recovered would return completely as the seventh member of the group.

BABYMONSTER as a full seven-member group will release their first mini-album BABYMON7TER on April 1 at midnight KST. The group is also set to perform at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo on August 18, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER to perform at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo; first external schedule after Ahyeon’s end of hiatus