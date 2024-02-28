BABYMONSTER finally made the announcement of their brand new debut mini-album. Named BABYMONS7ER, the album is self-titled with a minor change in the spelling. They have replaced the 'T' in BABYMONSTER with '7' to represent the seven invaluable members of the group. Expectations from the new girl group remain high following the release of their incredible debut digital single.

BABYMONSTER debut album release date

On February 28, 2024, the girl group announced through their official social media pages that they would be releasing their debut solo album. The album is called BABYMONS7ER and it is revealed through a short teaser. The short snippet also included a glimpse of one of the songs that will be included in the album. Moreover, the premiere date is also included at the end, which states that the album will be available to stream on April 1, 2024, at midnight KST.

Along with the album, a music video will also be released for the title track. However, it is expected that the group will also include a pre-release single in their schedule. Moreover, an online fan signing event has also been incorporated along with the album announcement, which will be exclusively available to the album purchasers. More information about the event is available on the Weverse page of the group.

BABYMONSTER debut and previous releases

BABYMONSTER is a newly formed group in 2023, managed by YG Entertainment. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. However, Ahyeon has not been able to participate in any group activities due to her poor health condition. She will be returning with the release of the group’s first mini-album and will showcase her talent through the anticipated comeback. Currently, the group has been promoting as a six-member group.

In 2023, the group officially debuted with the digital single BATTER UP along with an exciting music video. The fans were instantly drawn to the group, and the song gained immense recognition. With 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, it has already surpassed 70 million streams. Moreover, it has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube since the time of the song’s premiere. They released their second single, Stuck In The Middle on February 1, 2024. The song has a soft melody and is completely different in terms of sound from their previous track.

Watch BATTER UP music video

