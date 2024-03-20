TREASURE’s leader Choi Hyun Suk has recently been credited as the composer for BABYMONSTER’s upcoming new track titled SHEESH from their first mini-album, BABYMONS7ER. Previously, the K-pop idol has been heavily involved with the songwriting and production of his own group songs, and he has ventured to apply his talents to other artists as well.

On March 20, 2024, the tracklist for BABYMONSTER’s upcoming album was released, along with the composer and production details. The album will consist of 7 songs in total, which are: MONSTERS, SHEESH, LIKE THAT, Stuck in the Middle, BATTER UP, DREAM, and the Stuck in the Middle remix version. Among them, BATTER UP and Stuck in the Middle were released as single tracks, but they have been re-recorded with group member Ahyeon, who was missing from the debut release due to poor health conditions.

Out of all the songs, SHEESH will serve as the title track of the album. Choi Hyun Suk pens the lyrics and composes the song along with CHOICE 37, LIL G, LP, SONNY, Sandra Wikstrom, and more. YG Entertainment is also involved with the composition of the song. The TREASURE member has also composed popular songs from his group, such as Dadari, Wonderland, Lovesick, and more. He has also composed the song titled 1, 2, by Lee Hi, along with B.I.

Additionally, the third song, LIKE THAT, is produced by renowned pop singer Charlie Puth. The artist gifted the track to the group after Ahyeon covered his hit track Dangerously. Through a YouTube video, a detailed description of the tracks was provided by YG’s producer, Yang Hyun Suk.

More about BABYMONSTER and album release date

Managed by YG Entertainment, BABYMONSTER is a newly formed girl group. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. In 2023, the group officially debuted with the digital single BATTER UP, along with a music video. The group is all set to release their debut mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, which will be out on April 1, 2024, at midnight KST.

Moreover, the group will also be holding a fancon called BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE across many cities in Asia. Kicking off the concert in Tokyo, the next stops include Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok.