BABYMONSTER scores 2nd 100 million views with Stuck In The Middle’s music video

BABYMONSTER, the YG Entertainment group continues to soar high amidst much criticism. The group has yet again reached a milestone, proving their potential in the vast realm of K-pop.

BABYMONSTER continues the streak of 100M MV views with Stuck In The Middle

On March 10, it was reported that the new-gen group’s latest track Stuck In The Middle surpassed 100 million YouTube views at approximately 4:30 pm KST (1:00 pm IST). With this recent update, BABYMONSTER archives the feat for the second time.

Previously in January, their track BATTER UP became the fastest K-pop group’s debut track to reach 200 million music video views on YouTube.

With Stuck In The Middle hitting the mark about 38 days and 16 hours after the release, BABYMONSTER continues their streak of 100 million views.

On this day, the group's official social media handle also took to Instagram to celebrate the triumph.

More about BABYMONSTER's latest track Stuck In The Middle

On February 1, 2024, BABYMONSTER unveiled their much-awaited comeback Stuck In The Middle, a pre-release single from the album of the same name. The breathtaking music video quickly rose to fans' attention with its soulful lyrics and the members’ sensation performances.

This soothing pop ballad track seemingly contrasts with the group’s debut song BATTER UP, which is characterized as a powerful hip-hop trap genre. With these two dynamic tracks, the rookie girl group proved their versatility and the member’s diverse vocal skills, giving fans much expectation about their future releases.

Advertisement

On this special day, congratulate BABYMONSTER by watching their music video of Stuck In The Middle.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is the latest girl group of the renowned YG Entertainment, which is known for establishing globally popular groups like 2NE1 and BLACKPINK. Originally slated to mark as a seven-piece group, Baemon ended up debuting with six multi-race members including Ahyeon, Pharita, Rami, Chiquita, Asa, and Ruka.

With successful pre-debut promotions and the group’s seeming similarities with its predecessors, anticipation ran high about the multi-national group.

Amidst significant buzz, BABYMONSTER debuted on November 27, 2023, with their first single titled BATTER UP. Within hours of release, the track garnered international success, dominating the iTunes chart in about 14 countries. However, BATTER UP’s music video received significant mixed reactions. Criticism surfaced amongst netizens about the MV's monotonous concept and style.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER continues steady achievements by securing another 100 million music video views, proving they are here to claim dominance in the K-pop industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Apartment 404 suffers consistent dip in viewership ratings