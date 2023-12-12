Baekho, MAMAMOO’s Solar to Red Velvet’s Wendy; here’s the judge lineup for boy group reality show Build Up

Mnet announced a powerhouse judging team with Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, MAMAMOO’s Solar, and Red Velvet’s Wendy for its upcoming reality show, Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor. This stellar lineup brings diverse expertise to mentor and assess contestants, promising an exciting competition ahead.

Mnet's newest venture, Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor, promises a thrilling competition as it unveils an esteemed judge lineup that embodies excellence in vocal prowess and mentorship. This ambitious survival program, announced in December, seeks to assemble a premier vocal boy group by gathering exceptionally talented contestants passionate about singing across diverse genres.

Lee Da Hee, confirmed as the show's host, sets the stage for an electrifying showdown. Notably, a lineup of K-pop talents from groups like PENTAGON’s Yeo One, WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E. adds to the anticipation, promising fierce competition among these skilled vocalists.

The recently unveiled judging panel, featuring industry stalwarts Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, Eunkwang from BTOB, MAMAMOO’s Solar, and Red Velvet’s Wendy, amplifies the excitement.

More about the judges of Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor

Each judge brings a wealth of experience, having showcased their vocal prowess as main vocalists and solo artists. Lee Seok Hoon’s mentorship in previous survival shows, Eunkwang’s producer stint on Mnet’s MEGA Karaoke Survival VS, and the established vocal talents of Baekho, Solar, and Wendy bode well for this venture.

The production team expressed their reverence for the judges, recognizing their unparalleled skills and intuition. The judges’ ability to connect with contestants and deliver remarkable vocal performances while providing high-quality critique amplifies the show's anticipation.

Build Up is poised for a grand debut in the first half of 2024, promising a riveting showcase of talent, intense competition, and mentorship from esteemed industry figures. With its focus on vocal excellence and the gathering of exceptional talent, the show aims to create a stellar vocal boy group that will leave a lasting mark on the K-pop landscape.

