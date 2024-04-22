Did you know MAMAMOO was supposed to perform at Coachella? RBW CEO reveals why they couldn’t attend

MAMAMOO is a talented four-piece K-pop group that has amassed a massive fanbase since their debut in 2014. The group is renowned for its fierce appearance, strong vocals, and producing unique music that resonates with the fans. In addition, all the members have also had successful solo careers, setting new standards in the realm of K-pop.

MAMAMOO's plan to attend Coachella was canceled in 2020

Recently a short clip featuring the CEO of MAMAMOO’s agency is going viral online. The clip which is from a 2023 interview episode with Wavve Originals, made some surprising revelations about the group’s global activities. The current CEO of the group’s agency RBW disclosed that MAMAMOO was supposed to join the performer's lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2020.

However, in the end, they couldn’t attend as the prestigious music festival was canceled that year due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak. On this day, the CEO also revealed that a bunch of the group’s other world tours and global expansion also couldn’t come to fruition due to the pandemic situation that year.

As the clip made rounds on the internet, fans couldn’t help but feel heartbroken over the surprising revelation. Many fans also hoped for their future appearance in Coachella’s upcoming years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is a K-pop girl group formed by RBW or Rainbow Bridge World in 2014. Comprised of four members Sola, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the group quickly surged to fame, thanks to their incredible vocal prowess, undaunted stage presence, and trendsetting music. In addition, alongside astounding harmony skills, the group is also known for penning the lyrics for most of their songs.

Often dubbed as a premier girl group, MAMAMOO bagged many accolades over the years, solidifying their presence in the realm of K-pop. Moreover, all four members are also lauded for their ability to have successful solo careers, while also setting many stages ablaze with their gracious presence as a group.

Know about K-pop artists' presence at Coachella

Coachella, a renowned music festival featured many K-pop sensations over the years. Starting with BLACKPINK, who created history, opening the doors for other girl groups, graced the stage in 2019 and returned in 2023. In 2024, ATEEZ set a new record as the first K-pop boy band to ever perform at the music festival. This year, they were joined by LE SSERAFIM and a Korean indie rock band The Rose.

In addition, 2NE1, Aespa, Jackson Wang, and BIBI also were some of the biggest K-pop acts at Coachella, furthering the music industry’s global popularity.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BTS' agency HYBE acquiring virtual K-pop boy group PLAVE? Here’s what we know so far