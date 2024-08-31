SEVENTEEN's BSS and Jeon Somi to make guest appearance at BIGBANG's Taeyang's 2024 solo-con The Light Year in Seoul

In a thrilling announcement for K-pop fans, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS and solo artist Jeon Somi will grace the stage as guest performers at BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s highly anticipated solo concert, The Light Year. Scheduled to take place at Olympic Hall in Seoul on August 31 and September 1, 2024, this concert marks Taeyang’s return to the solo spotlight after a seven-year hiatus.

Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young Bae, is a veteran in the K-pop industry, renowned for his mesmerizing performances and soulful voice. Since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006, Taeyang has carved out a successful solo career, with standout albums like Hot, Solar, and Rise. His soulful ballads and powerful vocals have earned him acclaim both domestically and internationally, solidifying his reputation as one of South Korea’s top vocalists.

The concert, The Light Year, promises to be a memorable event, with the first night featuring a special appearance by Jeon Somi. Known for her breakout single Birthday and her chart-topping hits Dumb Dumb and Fast Forward, Somi has continued to captivate audiences with her energetic performances and strong stage presence. Her recent summer single Ice Cream further adds to her versatility as a funky pop track.

On the second night, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS will take the stage. BSS, comprising DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, debuted in 2018 with their hit single Just Do It and has since released several successful tracks, including their recent single The Reasons of My Smiles, OST for the hit K-drama Queen of Tears. The unit's lively performances and engaging chemistry are sure to add a vibrant touch to the concert, making the second night of The Light Year an exciting experience for fans.

With these notable performers joining him, The Light Year is set to be a spectacular celebration of K-pop talent and a highlight in Taeyang’s illustrious career.

Following his Seoul performances, Taeyang is expected to take The Light Year on tour across Asia, further showing his remarkable talent to fans throughout the region. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to a two-day event filled with unforgettable music and stellar performances.

