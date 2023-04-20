Billlie’s Moon Sua mourns ASTRO’s Moonbin; 4 things to know about the beloved sibling duo

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at 8:10 PM KST on April 19th. He was 25 years old. The news of Moonbin's sudden death, who continued to be active until right before her death, shocked the entertainment industry. In particular, as much as Moonbin, who has always delivered good energy to those around him with a bright appearance, people in the same industry are sad and agitated as if it were their own.

The person in charge of the wake is Moon Sua, his younger sister and member of the girl group Billlie. Billlie also canceled all of his current schedules. Jinjin and Sanha, who worked together as ASTRO, are staying at the funeral home, and member MJ, who is serving in the military, visited after receiving an emergency leave. Cha Eun Woo, who was doing his schedule in the US, is also returning home in a hurry. Fantagio, the agency, said, "Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. ASTRO members who have been together for a long time, as well as our Fantagio fellow artists and executives, deeply mourn the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

Here are 4 things to know about Moonbin and Moon Sua:

Before debuting, Moon Sua was already known by fans as a trainee under YG Entertainment. She had been training at YG Entertainment since 2009 and was speculated to be part of a trainee group that is meant to be a younger version of 2NE1. It is also widely believed that she was one of the candidates to become a member of BLACKPINK. After 10 years with the agency, Moon Sua eventually left the agency in 2019 and ended up joining MYSTIC Story.

Moonbin, born in 1998, worked as a children's fashion model, and made his acting debut in 2009 by appearing as the younger version of actor Kim Bum in the KBS 2TV drama 'Boys Over Flowers'. He made his singing debut in 2016 when he was a member of the 5-member group ASTRO. After that, he formed the ASTRO unit Moonbin & Sanha, and released three albums until recently.

Moon Bin and Moon Sua received support from netizens by calling them 'Moon siblings' as they cared for each other in various entertainment programs after their debut. They danced to Candy In My Ears, becoming a popular sibling duo of the K-Pop world!

In January, Moonbin appeared on MBC's entertainment program 'DNA Mate' with his younger sister Moon Sua, who is active as a member of the girl group Billlie. In the broadcast, it was revealed that Moonbin and Moon Sua were trying to bungee jump. In particular, Moonbin conveyed his feelings toward his younger sister, saying, "I hope Sua will always be happy. Fighting" at the timing when he said his wish for the new year in 2023 before bungee jumping.

