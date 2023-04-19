BREAKING: ASTRO member Moonbin reportedly passes away at 25

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

K-pop boy group ASTRO member Moonbin has reportedly passed away as per reports made by Korean media outlets on April 19. Moonbin was only 25.

ASTRO's Moonbin passes away

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has reportedly said that ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead at his residence by his manager who reportedly called the police after reaching the location.

The police have reportedly said that they believe Moobin passed away by suicide and are also reportedly discussing the possibility of an autopsy to find the cause of death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​