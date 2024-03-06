BLACKPINK Jisoo's ME scripts history as fastest album by Korean female soloist to surpass 500 million Spotify streams

Jisoo of BLACKPINK continues her meteoric rise in the K-pop scene with her solo debut album ME shattering records. Surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify in just 337 days, she sets a new benchmark for Korean female soloists, eclipsing the previous record held by her bandmate Rosé.

In a groundbreaking achievement, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has solidified her status as a solo sensation with her debut album, ME, becoming the fastest by a Korean female soloist to exceed 500 million streams on Spotify. The monumental feat, accomplished in just 337 days, eclipses the previous record set by fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé.

Jisoo's solo journey began in March 2023 with the release of her single album ME which promptly soared to the top of the Circle Album Chart, selling an astounding 1.03 million copies in under 48 hours. This not only marked a historic moment as the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea but also set the unprecedented record of being the first to surpass a million copies sold.

The album's lead single, Flower, further propelled Jisoo into international stardom, reaching the second spot on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart. Moreover, it etched her name as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the Canadian Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. Jisoo's phenomenal success continues to redefine the landscape of solo debuts in the K-pop industry, setting a remarkable standard for future endeavors.

More details about Jisoo’s recent engagements

On February 21, Jisoo delved into entrepreneurship, establishing her solo label, BLISSOO. Diversifying her career, Jisoo is set to impress in acting roles, starring in upcoming K-drama Influenza and the film adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, showcasing her versatility and dynamic range. As the global ambassador for a luxury brand, Jisoo shone at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, solidifying her status as a fashion icon with her chic yet playful ensemble.

Meanwhile, rumors swirl of a special fan meeting in Jakarta, amplifying anticipation for Jisoo's promising solo journey. With her blend of music, acting, and entrepreneurship, Jisoo continues to captivate, promising an exciting future ahead.

