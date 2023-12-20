BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour creates history Las Vegas becoming highest-grossing concert by girl group
BLACKPINK has proven their influence yet again by breaking records with sold-out shows in Las Vegas and Australia. Read on for more.
BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group, continues to redefine the standards of musical success, achieving yet another milestone by securing the record for the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history.
Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are consistently breaking records in the K-pop scene, solidifying their status as global superstars. Recent tour statistics highlight their remarkable performance on August 18, 2023, at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, where the sold-out show earned them the prestigious title of the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history.
BLACKPINK creating history with the BORN Pink concert
Based on the disclosed information, BLACKPINK set a new milestone by achieving the highest-grossing concert record for a vocal group in history. This accomplishment took place during their BORN PINK tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 18, 2023, where they generated an impressive 11.429 million USD. Their exceptional performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas marked the highest-grossing concert by any group to date.
In Australia, fans showed unwavering support, filling Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena for two consecutive performances, with 25,926 attendees per show, resulting in a total collection of 4,717,576 USD. Similarly, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena mirrored this success, reaching a total revenue of 4,100,980 USD by selling out two nights to 23,145 attendees each.
During their much-anticipated global tour, the Shut Down singers have also secured the distinction of the highest-grossing tour by a female group in Oceania's history. This accomplishment was realized through a total revenue of 8.8 million USD, generated from the sale of 49,071 tickets spanning four shows.
BORN PINK tour average generated revenue
The overall revenue from BLACKPINK's global tour is approximated to be about 281,033,955 USD, averaging 4,607,114 USD per show, and the total number of tickets sold stands at 1,578,618, with an average of 25,879 tickets per reported show across the 61 performances of the K-pop sensation.
Meanwhile, all four members of the group have recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, dispelling any rumors of a potential breakup or disbandment.
