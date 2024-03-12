BLACKPINK's How You Like That becomes first song by female K-Pop group to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK is a four member group which includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Starting in 2016, the K-pop supergroup has released many hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls and more. BLACKPINK have also collaborated with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Their track How You Like That garnered more than 1 billion listeners on a streaming platform. This feat makes them the first female K-pop group to do so.

BLACKPINK's How You Like that surpasses 1 billion streams

On June 26, 2020, BLACKPINK released How You Like That. The powerful single broke several previous records and set new ones for the group. This was a song in which they followed their intense style. The track surpassed 1 billion listeners on Spotify making BLACKPINK the first female K-pop group to reach this milestone.

BLACKPINK's recent activites

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none signed with the company for their individual activities.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Her company seeks to "Transcend the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way". Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Fans congratulated them on their achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idols kicked off a new venture.

Jennie teamed up with Matt Champion and released Slow Motion this week. This marked her first release since the announcement of her label. The song quickly set new records for the singer.

Lisa has been confirmed as a cast member of the Hollywood television series White Lotus Season 3. This project will be the idol's acting debut.

