BTS’ V acts as heartbroken lover with bloody twist in newly released flash video teaser for FRI(END)S; Watch

On March 11, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped BTS V's highly anticipated single FRI(END)S official Flash Video. Shortly after, V himself unveiled the second teaser for the song on March 12, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Notably, for viewers in Eastern Time (ET), both releases occurred on March 11, with only a few hours separating them.

BTS’ V drops flash video

On March 11, BTS' V treated fans to a captivating flash video showcasing glimpses of his upcoming digital single. The FRI(END)S flash video kicked off with a visually stunning display of the song's title, elegantly blending white and blue hues, setting the tone for what followed. Transitioning seamlessly into a series of conceptual visuals, it painted a poetic narrative hinting at the theme of farewell. Amidst the rapid succession of images, eagle-eyed fans caught glimpses of the female lead actress, intimately posed alongside V.

V's carrying his mysterious love interest on his back and the sight of them donning matching rings sparked a frenzy among ARMYs online. Eager fans delved into detective mode, attempting to uncover the identity of the mystery woman set to feature in FRI(END)S. Speculation ran rife, with some fervently believing she might be Ruby Sear, a 23-year-old actress known for her role in the Netflix series The Gentlemen. However, the woman's identity remains unconfirmed.

In the midst of this speculation, a notable shift in the visual narrative occurs within the flash video. As the montage progresses, the word DEFINE emerges sharply in black against a backdrop of impactful imagery. Subsequent scenes unveil a series of never-before-seen photos, each shrouded in intrigue, hinting at a change in the storyline yet to be fully understood.

Several images depict V affectionately carrying a woman on his back, their silhouettes dancing against the backdrop of a bustling café. A particularly intriguing shot captures V wearing a ring on his finger, stirring curiosity and anticipation among fans for the forthcoming single.

The word END carries an air of suspense, leaving audiences uncertain about the story's resolution. Fans eagerly analyze concept photos, flash videos, and the earlier-released short film, trying to piece together the narrative of the upcoming song. They anticipate a tale of love and romance in the music video, with the protagonist's relationship with the mysterious woman at its heart, infused with autumnal vibes.

BTS’ V releases second teaser

The flash video offered fans a sneak peek into V's potential love interest in the upcoming music video for FRI(END)S, rumored to feature British actress Ruby Sear. Meanwhile, the second official teaser depicted the singer-songwriter in a harrowing accident scene, with blood ominously splattered around.

In the teaser released at midnight KST on March 12, V is depicted beginning an ordinary day by eating leftovers from the fridge. However, the narrative takes a sharp turn as it concludes with a startling twist: V lying injured on the street after being struck by a car. Fans were left baffled by the stark disparity between the two segments of content. Adding to the intrigue, they humorously observed a recurring pattern where, V, seemingly always ends up dead at the end of each project he undertakes.

In teaser 2, V's surroundings are depicted in complete disarray, filled with chaos from an accident, contrasting sharply with the serene setting of teaser 1 where he was seen sitting alone in a suit with a pierced eyebrow amidst romantic couples. Fans found themselves grappling with the limited time available to decipher the meaning behind this MV as they were continuously bombarded with new content releases.

The teaser sparked fervent discussions and speculation among fans, who meticulously analyzed each shot for clues regarding the song's plot and lyrical themes. Some fans drew parallels between V's death scene in his upcoming music video and BTS Jungkook's coffin scene from SEVEN (feat. Latto).

However, the comparison highlighted a contrast: Jungkook's character faked his death to garner the female lead's attention, whereas speculation arose that V's character might meet a tragic fate in FRI(END)S. The Flash Video and teaser 2 have completely flipped the script, leaving viewers with endless questions and speculation.

The preview takes our imagination even further, hinting at either a joyful or tragic conclusion to the new tune. V's voice in the teaser has mesmerized every fan, resonating beautifully. FRI(END)S is his upcoming digital single scheduled to release on March 15 KST, described as a pop-soul R&B track with all-English lyrics focusing on relatable and witty romance.

