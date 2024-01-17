BLACKPINK all songs list: From BOOMBAYAH to Pink Venom and more

BLACKPINK over the years have released several tracks with catchy beats and stunning choreographies. Their music videos have hundreds of millions of views and their tracks garner huge numbers of streams. Starting in 2016, the K-pop supergroup has released many hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls and more. BLACKPINK have also collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

BLACKPINK all songs list: Helpful guide for BLINKS

Square One, August 8, 2016

Square One was BLACKPINK’s debut album and includes the title track BOOMBAYAH. This was their debut music video and was an instant hit amongst fans. The album also included the track Whistle which also got a music video. Their style of songs and videos was a change of pace when they were released as the members brought on a darker style compared to their contemporaries.

Square One:

BOOMBAYAH

Whistle

Square Two, November 1, 2016

Square Two was their second mini-album which was released within a few months after their debut. Two new tracks, Stay and Playing With Fire were included in the album along with the acoustic version of Whistle. Both new songs have a music video.

Square Two:

Playing With Fire

Stay

Whistle (acoustic)

As If It’s Your Last, June 22, 2017

BLACPINK’s next release was the single As If It’s Your Last. This song made a turn for the group’s music and the video and focused more on their pinker and happier side. This release established that they have been in the industry for a long run.

BLACKPINK (Japanese Album), August 30, 2017

This was BLACKPINK's first Japanese album and included the Japanese version of their previous releases.

BLACKPINK:

BOOMBAYAH (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playing With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Whistle (Acoustic Version)

Re:BLACKPINK (Japanese album), March 28, 2018

This repackage album consisted of both Japanese and Korean releases.

Re:BLACKPINK :

Boombayah (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playing With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Whistle (Acoustic version/Japanese version)

Boombayah

Whistle

Playing With Fire

Stay

As If It’s Your Last

Whistle (Acoustic Version)

Square Up, June 15, 2018

BLACKPINK came up with another banger hit with Square Up. Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du was selected as the title track and garnered millions of views upon its release. The song became their highest-charting track till then. Forever Young was the second single that the group promoted.

Square Up:

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du

Forever Young

Really

See U Later

As If It’s Your Last (hidden track)

Kiss and Make Up Dua Lipa October 19, 2018

In October 2018, BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa collaborated on the song Kiss and Make Up which was a part of Dua Lipa’s album Dua Lipa: Complete Edition.

SOLO, November 12, 2018

Jennie made her debut as a soloist with SOLO and was the first BLACKPINK member to do so. The single quickly went viral and fans danced to the catchy choreography.

SOLO:

SOLO

SOLO (Instrumental.)

BLACKPINK in Your Area: November 23, 2018

The repackage album included Japanese versions of all songs released along with the new tracks See U Later and Really.

BLACKPINK In Your Area:

Boombayah (Japanese version)

Whistle (Japanese version)

Playing With Fire (Japanese version)

Stay (Japanese version)

As If It’s Your Last (Japanese version)

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du (Japanese version)

Forever Young (Japanese version)

Really (Japanese version)

See U Later (Japanese version)

Kill This Love, April 5, 2019

Kill This Love was a heavier and more intense release. With the release of the album, the group surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify.

Kill This Love:

Kill This Love

Don’t Know What To Do

Kick It

Hope Not

Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du (Remix)

Kill This Love (Japanese album) October 16, 2019

This album included the Japanese and Korean versions of the songs.

Kill This Love:

Kill This Love (Japanese version)

Don’t Know What To Do (Japanese version)

Kick It (Japanese version)

Hope Not (Japanese version)

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix) (Japanese version)

Kill This Love

Don’t Know What To Do

Kick It

Hope Not

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (Remix)

Sour Candy with Lady Gaga, May 28, 2020

In May 2020, BLACKPINK collaborated with Lady Gaga for the song Sour Candy which featured in her album Chromatica.

How You Like That, June 26, 2020

The release of this powerful single broke several previous records and set new ones for BLACKPINK. This was again a song in which they followed an intense style.

Ice Cream With Selena Gomez, August 28, 2020

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez came together for the track Ice Cream.

The Album, October 2, 2020

The Album turned out to be one of the group’s biggest hits ever. It included tracks like How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Lovesick Girls and more.

The Album:

How You Like That

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

Pretty Savage

Bet You Wanna (Ft. Cardi B)

Lovesick Girls

Crazy Over You

Love To Hate Me

You Never Know

R, March 12, 2021

This album marked Rosé’s debut as a solo artist.

R:

On The Ground

Gone

LALISA, September 10, 2021

Lisa became the next member to mark her solo debut with the album LALISA and tracks Lalisa and Money both of which became huge hits.

LALISA:

Lalisa

Money

Lalisa (Inst.)

Money (Inst.)

Pink Venom, August 19, 2022

Pink Venom was their last single to be released as a group.

BORN PINK, September 16, 2022

BORN PINK is their second full-length album which includes popular songs like Pink Venom, Shut Down and more.

Born Pink:

Pink Venom

Shut Down

Typa Girl

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Hard to Love

The Happies Girl

Tally

Ready For Love

Shoong: Lisa and Taeyang, April 25, 2023

Lisa featured in Taeyang’s song Shoong. The two also danced together and appeared in the music video.

Me, March 31, 2023

Jisoo was the last BLACKPINK member to release her solo project. The lead single Flower went viral and many took part in the dance challenge.

Me:

Flower (꽃)

All Eyes On Me

Flower (Inst.)

All Eyes On Me (Inst.)

