BLACKPINK's Jennie and SEVENTEEN's Nana Tour top most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearance and series lists

BLACKPINK's Jennie and SEVENTEEN's new reality show Nana Tour became the most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearance and series in the third week of January. Recently Jennie had announced that she has launched her own label OA which will be managing her individual activities. She appeared on Lee Hyori's show The Seasons: Red Carpet. Nana Tour is SEVENTEEN recent endeavour with producer Na Hyoung Seok. In the latest show, the group along with the producer explore Italy together while they relax and enjoy their time.

Top 10 non-drama TV shows that generated the most buzz this week

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN Miss Trot 3 Sing Again 3 The Seasons: Red Carpet with Lee Hyori I Live Alone Win or Nothing (A Clean Sweep) You Quiz on the Block King of Active Singers Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything) Radio Star

Top 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz this week