BLACKPINK's Jennie’s One Of The Girls tops BTS’ Jungkook's Seven as 2023’s most Shazamed song by a K-pop soloist

Months after its release, One Of The Girls by BLACKPINK's Jennie continues to defy expectations. The collaborative track with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, initially released for The Idol without promotion, is still dominating music platforms. Recently debuting her own label OA, BLACKPINK member Jennie has surpassed BTS member Jungkook's single Seven featuring Latto as the most Shazamed song of 2023 in the K-pop soloist category.

One Of The Girls by BLACKPINK's Jennie, featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, continues to maintain its strong performance on music platforms despite being released months ago exclusively for the series The Idol without any promotion. The song has become a viral hit, acclaimed by the general public, and has now reached 2.03 million Shazams. This achievement surpasses Seven, BTS' Jungkook's collaborative song with Latto (2.01 million Shazams), making it the most Shazamed song released in 2023 by a K-pop soloist.

One Of The Girls presents a masterful slow-burning R&B track infused with ethereal and spacey elements, creating an intriguing atmosphere. Lyrically, it embraces a provocative and seductive theme, making it a hit for the masses. The BLACKPINK member, who recently parted ways with her former agency YG Entertainment to pursue an individual career, is currently riding a wave of success. In her steadily rising trajectory on streaming platforms, One of the Girls has become a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram reels, earning acclaim from the general public.

On January 23, the official 'OA ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube channel was launched. This channel represents ODD ATELIER, founded by Jennie, and was established following the label's formation. Previously, there was a YouTube channel falsely claiming to be Jennie's label, amassing over 280,000 subscribers.

However, the authentic channel was subsequently introduced, and its subscriber count is rapidly increasing. After renewing her contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, Jennie announced the creation of OA (ODD ATELIER) through her personal social media account on December 24 last year. During this announcement, she officially declared her solo venture: "Please show a lot of love to both my new challenge and BLACKPINK."

