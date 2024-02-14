BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparks solo comeback rumors with latest social media update

BLACKPINK's Jennie has consistently maintained an aesthetically pleasing Instagram profile, sharing snapshots from concerts, schedules, and her daily activities. In her latest post, she surprised fans with a collection of photos, beginning with a charming selfie featuring a heart motif, fitting for the occasion of celebrating love.

On February 14, to celebrate Valentine's Day, Jennie decided to switch things up. She shared a variety of random shots, including her adorable dog, plushies, pilates, cats, and the moon. Despite their lack of connection, fans enjoyed witnessing glimpses of Jennie’s life. However, what truly caught fans' attention was a photo that appeared to be related to music or a song. She surprised all by posting a photo of a song, which amused BLINKs as many were anticipating a clip or sound accompanying the picture. However, it turned out to be a screenshot, playfully teasing fans. This sparked rumors of Jennie potentially making a solo comeback with JNK1.

Among these, one more picture also caught everyone’s attention. In this image, Jennie can be seen wearing a unique face mask that covers key areas of her face. Embracing a makeup-free look, she confidently shared her skincare routine. The post concluded with drawings from her OA office and a relatable selfie showing Jennie holding a packet of chips and a drink.

Jennie Kim, a prominent figure in the South Korean music industry, is widely recognized as a member of the renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Her journey began with education in New Zealand, followed by joining YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie gained attention after appearing in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and collaborating on his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and made her solo debut with the song SOLO on November 12, 2018.

In July 2022, it was announced that Jennie would join the cast of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Sharing the screen with Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan, Jennie is set to showcase her acting skills. A significant development occurred on December 24, 2023, when Jennie revealed the establishment of her own agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). Notably, while her group activities with BLACKPINK will continue under the management of YG Entertainment, her solo endeavors will be managed by OA.

