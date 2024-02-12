BLACKPINK’s Lisa goes global after establishing solo label LLOUD; shares photos of international billboards

Lisa of BLACKPINK recently established her agency, LLOUD. Now, her agency LLOUD is garnering attention worldwide, with prominent billboards strategically positioned in major cities.

LLOUD’s global advertising campaign

On February 8, Lisa introduced her agency, LLOUD, with the statement: "At LLOUD, our mission as an artist management firm is to curate experiences that transcend traditional genres and resonate across generations. Our foundation is built on continuous innovation and a dedication to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're reshaping them, producing chart-topping and genre-defying music."

Subsequent to the announcement on February 9 and 10, images of her billboard advertisements in prominent cities like New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Bangkok have circulated online, drawing considerable attention. Reports indicate that her agency is headquartered in New York. The star shared a photo of her posing in front of one such billboard.

More about Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa, was born Pranpriya Manobal and hails from Buri Ram, Thailand. She is a rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea, and notably, the sole Thai member of YG Entertainment's acclaimed South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

Lisa's journey in the entertainment industry began early, as she commenced dance classes at the age of four and actively participated in dance competitions throughout her formative years. In 2010, Lisa emerged as the sole successful candidate from Thailand during YG's auditions, having previously been part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool, alongside BamBam of GOT7. At fourteen, she relocated to Korea to pursue her aspirations.

Debuting in August 2016, Lisa became one of the founding members of BLACKPINK, marking a significant milestone as the first non-Korean member to debut under the agency. On September 10, 2021, Lisa launched her debut single album, Lalisa. Notably, she made history in 2021 by becoming the first female K-pop idol to walk the runway at a major fashion show. In August 2022, Lisa received the Best KPOP award at MTV's VMAs, further cementing her global influence and recognition. In 2024, Lisa ventured into artist management by establishing her own company, LLOUD. This move ensures that Lisa's group endeavors with BLACKPINK remain under the management of YG Entertainment, while her solo pursuits will be overseen by LLOUD.

