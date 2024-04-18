Anton Lee, born Lee Chanyoun is an American-South Korean artist who made his debut in the new K-pop boy group, RIIZE. Formed by SM Entertainment, RIIZE stands for Rise & Realize. The K-pop idol made his debut with the group alongside Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, and Sohee. On September 4, 2023, they released their first single album Get a Guitar along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

However, before the group’s debut, news about the members of the group were circulating in social media. It was reported that Anton was the son of a popular South Korean singer Yoon Sang who will be part of the group. Initially, SM Entertainment did not respond to the reports but ultimately they confirmed that the son of Yoon Sung will be part of their newest boy group. Additionally, his mother, Shim Hye Jin was also an actress in the South Korean industry.

Who is RIIZE's Anton's father?

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Anton has been affiliated with music since a very young age. As his father is a vocalist, composer, and a record producer, it is natural for him to delve into the field. Yoon Sang started his career as a bassist for a band when, ultimately, he received the opportunity to release his own solo music. His first solo album was titled Vol. 1, and it proved to be a commercial success. Eventually, he released Vol.2 Part 1 in 1992 and Vol.2 Part 2 in 1993. Vol.2, which received the same attention from the general public of South Korea. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Yoon Sung also maintained a close relationship with SM Entertainment, as he released two albums under the label. The artist released Migration in April 2002 and There Is A Man… in April 2003. Moreover, he is not just a vocalist but also a skilled songwriter for the company. He contributed lyrics to artists like BoA and TVXQ, among many other artists. Later, he was invited to judge JTBC’s talent show Superband in 2019. He also made his debut as a music director with the film Twisted House. Currently, the singer is working as a professor of contemporary music at Sungshin Women's University.

RIIZE's Anton and Yoon Sang's television appearances

The father-son duo has made several television appearances, providing a glimpse of their relationship. On December 31, 2023, the two appeared in MBC’s animal music festival Gayo Daejejeon to perform a song together on stage. They performed Yoon Sang’s track titled Running and blew everyone away with their amazing voices and on-stage chemistry with each other. Moreover, Yoon Sang also did the Get a Guitar challenge along with his son which was uploaded on RIIZE’s official social media page.

Anton and his father appeared a second time on television for the South Korean talk show, You Quiz On The Block, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk, where they talked in-depth about Anton’s decision to become a K-pop idol. Yoon Sang revealed that it came as a shock when his son expressed the desire to do so, but he initially did not agree with the decision. However, eventually, he agreed to let his son enter the idol industry. Moreover, they also revealed that Anton had to audition and go through the same process as everyone else to find a place as a trainee at SM Entertainment, and his father did not help him in any way.

Anton is not just a talented artist but also has a delightful personality that everyone instantly becomes a fan of his. Currently, the artist is preparing for a much-anticipated comeback along with RIIZE and they are also gearing up for their first upcoming world tour.

ALSO READ: 7 coed K-pop groups to check out: KARD, Clazziquai, Triple H, and more