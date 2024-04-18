BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico tease sneak peak from upcoming collaboration track; Watch

BLACKPINK member Jennie and rapper Zico have teamed up for a collaboration track which is expected to be released soon. Zico dropped a video on his social media with Jennie and shared a bit of the upcoming track, increasing fans' anticipation and excitement.

There were reports of the two artists collaborating earlier, and the video confirms that they have indeed come together to work on this piece of music.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico team up for upcoming song

On April 18, Zico took to Instagram to share a reel with Jennie in which both artists can be seen lip-syncing and enjoying their latest collaboration track. Fans flooded the comments and expressed their excitement and hype for the upcoming project as the preview was released. The title of the track, the release date, and other details are yet to be revealed. But Zico added #SPOT to his caption, hinting at the name of the song.

More about Jennie and Zico

On March 8, Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Slow Motion is Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first album since she launched her agency, OOD ATELIER. Following her footsteps, Jisoo and Lisa also established their agencies, BLISSOO and LLUOD, respectively.

Zico was confirmed to be the new host of the KBS2 music talk show The Seasons: Zico’s Artist on April 16. The show is scheduled to premiere on April 26.

Zico debuted in 2011 as a part of the boy band Block B. In 2014, he kicked off his solo career. He is a rapper, producer singer and songwriter. He is best known for his track Any Song which started the trend of dance challenges in the K-pop industry. He also launched his production company, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019.

