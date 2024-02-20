BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes first female K-pop soloist to have 2 songs over 500 million streams with One Of The Girls

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has hit yet another big milestone to celebrate. Recently, two of her songs One Of The Girls and Solo, have now crossed 500 million streams on Spotify, making her the first female K-pop soloist to achieve this record. One Of The Girls is a collaborative track with American artists The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has now added another record to her name. In just 239 days, Jennie's collaborative song One Of The Girls has reached 500 million streams, breaking the record as the fastest track by a K-pop female soloist to achieve this milestone on Spotify.

In the last three months, One Of The Girls has consistently garnered between 4 to 5 million daily streams. This consistent and rising performance suggests that by July of this year, the track is poised to join Spotify's billion stream club.

Additionally, One Of The Girls has earned the distinction of being the most streamed Original Soundtrack (OST) by a K-pop act on Spotify, surpassing BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers. Moreover, it holds the distinction of being the first song by a K-pop act to reach 200 million streams in 2024, underscoring its broad popularity and appeal as a catchy song.

Not only that, Jennie's recent accomplishments on Spotify continue to grow, as she becomes the sole female K-pop soloist with two songs surpassing the 500 million streams mark on the platform, courtesy of One Of The Girls and her first-ever solo song titled Solo.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to star in tvN’s new variety show titled Apartment 404 alongside popular variety show star Yoo Jae Suk. The new show has quickly become the talk of the town, generating significant buzz with its impressive cast lineup.

Jennie with Apartment 404 will make her comeback to variety shows after a four-year hiatus since her last appearance on Village Survival, The Eight in 2018. Directed by Jeong Cheol Min, known for hits like Running Man and Sixth Sense, Apartment 404 is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show's release, excited by its unique storyline and settings.

As of December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed the renewal of all BLACKPINK members' contracts, prioritizing group promotions over solo activities. Jennie and Lisa have ventured into solo endeavors with their own labels, namely Odd Atelier and LLOUD, respectively. Fans are eagerly awaiting announcements from Jisoo, rumored to be launching BLISSOO, and Rosé regarding their future solo projects.

