BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrates 27th birthday bash in Thailand with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, Ex-CLC’s Sorn, and more; PICS

BLACKPINK’s rapper-dancer Lisa recently turned 27 on March 27. To celebrate her birthday she threw a lavish party in Thailand. Hosted in Bangkok’s Renaissance Hotel House of HEALS, the event was attended by the K-pop icon’s parents and close acquaintances.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrates her 27th birthday with a glamorous party in Thailand

On March 30, the MONEY singer took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses from her glamorous birthday bash, accompanied by a warm caption that read, “Thank you, everyone, for making my 37th birthday even more special. Overwhelmed by all the love and still can’t get over this day."

The post featured Lisa having a fun-filled time with the attendees while snatching the spotlight by donning an exquisite cocktail dress

On this day, her fellow Thai K-pop idols, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and former CLC member Sorn also exhibited support towards the iconic K-pop star by attending her birthday celebration and sharing photos on their social handles. Minnie also partnered up with popular Thai singer NONT TANONT and performed a congratulatory song dedicated to the beloved BLACKPINK member.

Her proud parents were also present at this celebration and shined alongside their superstar daughter.

Check out the photos from Lisa’s birthday bash:

Lisa celebrated 27th birthday with many surprises for fans

Lisa’s 27th birthday was the event of the year for many reasons, making multiple headlines. To mark the celebration, she dropped a vlog on her established agency LLOUD’s YouTube channel, where she provided fans with an exciting glimpse into her upcoming endeavors.

While answering fans’ questions, she hinted towards her much-awaited solo comeback with the desire to collaborate with a handful of global artists including American singer SZA, South African singer Tyla, and Spanish singer Rosalía.

Though there’s no official announcement yet for her next album, fans can’t look forward to an exhilarating collaboration from the K-pop idol.

Meanwhile, on this occasion, she also dropped some new exclusive merchandise through her agency LLOUD’s website, which swiftly flew off the shelves hours after the launch, reaffirming her influence as a global icon.

More about Lisa' recent activities

The BLACKPINK member recently launched her agency called LLOUD to focus on her solo activities, furthering her portfolio as a K-pop idol.

Furthermore, she is also set to expand her career beyond music by making her Hollywood debut. Earlier, this year it was confirmed that the rapper will be starring in the upcoming season 2 of the HBO series The White Lotus.

