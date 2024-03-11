BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Matt Champion’s Slow Motion becomes biggest debut by Korean soloist in 2024 with 1.21 million streams

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and American singer Matt Champion recently dropped their collaborative track titled Slow Motion. The song was released on very short notice, yet the melodious tune and soothing vibe have captivated the artist’s fans.

Jennie’s Slow Motion surpasses IU’s Love wins all with 1.21 million debut Spotify stream

According to updates on March 11, Slow Motion debuted with a 1.21 million stream on Spotify, making it the biggest debut track by a Korean soloist. This surprising collab from Jennie and Matt has even managed to surpass Love Wins All by IU and BTS’ V, which earned 1.03 million streams on the first day.

Fans congratulated Jennie for earning such recognition for a track that didn’t even have any proper promotion or announcement. This proved again the You & Me singer’s absolute dominance in the realm of K-pop.

More about Slow Motion

Notably, On March 8, Jennie unveiled her collaborative track with Matt Champion titled Slow Motion. The single combines the BLACKPINK member’s angelic vocals and the American rapper’s powerful rap, creating an enchanting fusion that won the hearts of the fans.

Earlier, on March 3, both artists took their Instagram and shared snippets from the track tagging each other. Since then, netizens have been speculating this as a hint towards a possible collaboration.

Slow Motion has already sparked significant buzz, as this marks Jennie’s comeback as a soloist since her last track You & Me, which was released on October 6, 2023.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

Followed by their individual contract expirations with YG Entertainment, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé subsequently ventured into solo activities and started their own agencies.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s vocalist and main rapper Jennie also established her label called OA or ODDATELIER, furthering her portfolio as a K-pop icon. Since then fans have been eager to experience her endeavors with her new agency. With Slow Motion, BLINKS are now looking forward to more hits from the SOLO singer shortly.

More about Matt Champion

Meanwhile, the American rapper Matt Champion is a member of the former hip-hop boy band named BROCKHAMPTON, who has been releasing his solo tracks for quite a while. The rapper reportedly had an interaction with Jennie during their Coachella performances, further materializing into this surprising collaboration that has taken the internet by storm.

