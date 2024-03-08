BLACKPINK members’ tattoo meanings

BLACKPINK is a K-pop supergroup with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. They have sported temporary tattoos and some permanent tattoos over the years. Until a few years ago K-pop idols getting tattoos was taboo and many a time their tattoos were hidden with makeup or in post-production. Though there still might be some stigma attached to Korean artists’ tattoos being visible on television, BLACKPINK members have not shied away from getting them. Here is a look at BLACKPINK members’ tattoos.

Which BLACKPINK members have tattoos?

Fans have spotted Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa with tattoos. Jennie has sported temporary tattoos many times.

BLACKPINK members' tattoos and their meanings

“h” Tattoo On Rosé’s Arm

Rosé has a small ‘h’ on her arm. Keen fans noticed this tattoo on the red carpet at the Sulwhasoo and the Metropolitan Museum of Art party in New York City. The idol has confirmed that it is a temporary tattoo which will disappear in a year or two. It is dedicated to her dog Hank and is an expression of her love for him.

Jisoo’s Heart-shaped Tattoo

During a performance in December 2022, keen fans spotted a small heart tattoo on Jisoo’s back. Though she hasn’t commented on the meaning behind getting it inked, it can be assumed that the symbol is special to her as she also uses a heart for autographs.

Lisa’s Edelweiss and fairy Tattoo

Lisa has a small and delicate fairy inked on her arm. Along with that, she also has the flower Edelweiss on her back. Edelweiss is her favourite flower and it stands for dedication as it grows in one of the toughest conditions.

Jennie’s temporary tattoo

As a trainee, Jennie sported the words ‘Stay Strong’ on her wrist. This probably worked as a motivational factor for her during the rough training period. She also had a temporary tattoo of ‘Love’ on her back written in a stylish font. The idol is indeed loving and caring and hence gives the feeling of importance.

More about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK over the years have released several tracks with catchy beats and stunning choreographies. Their music videos have hundreds of millions of views and their tracks garner huge numbers of streams. Starting in 2016, the K-pop supergroup has released many hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls and more. BLACKPINK has also collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

Square One was BLACKPINK’s debut album and includes the title track BOOMBAYAH. This was their debut music video and was an instant hit amongst fans. The album also included the track Whistle which also got a music video. Their style of songs and videos was a change of pace when they were released as the members brought on a darker style compared to their contemporaries.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour held 66 concerts across 34 cities. It kicked off in 2022 in Seoul and finally concluded in September 2023 in the same city. The tour gathered more than 1.8 million audience. For their last concert in Gocheok Sky Dome, the girls performed all their mega hits from their debut song BOOMBAYAH to their most recent Pink Venom. The global artists also individually performed their solo songs.

The tour was a success as BLINKs couldn't stop raving about the performances and how powerful they were on stage. It was very emotional for BLACKPINK too. While giving her speech, Lisa even counted that it had been 2,596 days with BLINKS and that she was very grateful to them for making her 20s shine. Before ending the concert they thanked all the staff, dancers, musicians and the audience for all their hard work and love.

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none signed with the company for their individual activities.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Her company seeks to "Transcend the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way". Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Fans congratulated them on their achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idols kicked off a new venture.

Conclusion

BLACKPINK have been brave enough to get inked and have gotten tattoos which have deeper meanings in their lives and for the fans. BLACKPINK members’ tattoos definitely elevate their charms and beauty and give the members a certain edge.

