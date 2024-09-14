BLACKPINK’s Lisa smiles gleefully as she poses with singers Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla at 2024 VMAs after party; PICS

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to social media to share photos from what appears to be an after-party for the recently concluded 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The singer posted the images on her Instagram account, which included snapshots with Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

“Only baddies allowed,” Lisa wrote in the caption. In the photos, Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter glow as they sit together, smiling brightly and hugging each other. Sabrina, dressed in all white, and Lisa, in all black, create a striking contrast. Lisa is also seen with Tyla, both smiling excitedly and gleefully as they hug, pout, and take candid pictures. All three—Lisa, Sabrina, and Tyla—were winners at the star-studded VMAs held earlier this week.

Lisa won the award for Best K-pop for her recent track ROCKSTAR. She shared, “ROCKSTAR was a meaningful comeback for me after LALISA. This is very, very special,” and expressed her gratitude to BLINKs and Lillies (her fandom name) around the world. She also thanked her newly established agency LLOUD and RCA Records for making the award possible.

With this award, BLACKPINK's Lisa has made history as the first soloist to win Best K-pop twice at the VMAs, and she is also the first soloist ever to win the award. In 2022, Lisa broke new ground by becoming the first solo artist to win Best K-pop with her solo track LALISA. This year, her achievement was celebrated by her fellow BLACKPINK members, who supported her from the stands, smiling and making hearts with their hands. This remarkable milestone sets a new precedent for solo artists at the VMAs.

2024 has been an eventful year for Lisa. She’s been busy with new music releases and gearing up for her acting debut. The music video for her track ROCKSTAR hit over 100 million views within just two weeks of its release, marking a major achievement. Lisa is also preparing for her acting debut in the upcoming season of HBO’s The White Lotus, having already wrapped up filming for her role.

In a previous interview with ELLE, Lisa opened up about landing her debut acting role. She shared that she received the exciting news about her part in The White Lotus Season 3 while with her family, which made the moment even more special. Lisa also mentioned that some scenes for the series were filmed on the stunning islands of Koh Samui and Phuket in Bangkok.

