MTV VMAs 2024: Sabrina Carpenter Takes Home Song Of The Year Award; Says 'Thank You To That Me Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter took home the prestigious Song of the Year award for her hit single Espresso at the MTV VMAs 2024. As the announcement was made, she appeared genuinely surprised as she took to the stage to accept the honor.

During her acceptance speech, Carpenter expressed her genuine surprise at the win. “Well, well, well. I’ve literally never won one of these,” she said, sharing how special the moment was to her. She began by thanking her fans, who she credited as the main reason for her success. “You guys are the reason that I get to do what I love,” Carpenter said, acknowledging her fans.

Carpenter went on to praise her fans further, saying, “I just feel so great that I have the best fans in the world. I know that sounds cheesy, but I love you.” After thanking her fans, she also extended her appreciation to her managers, family, and her beloved pets at home, sharing that all of them would be watching her from home.

Next, Carpenter took time to thank the team behind Espresso, including Stef, Amy, and Julian, who helped her create the track. “Thank you to the people who made Espresso with me. Stef, Amy, Julian—I love you guys so much. I love making music with you, and I can’t wait to share more,” she continued.

Carpenter ended her speech by once again emphasizing how much the award meant to her, “Thank you to that me Espresso."

Earlier in the evening, Carpenter gave a memorable performance of Espresso, where she paid tribute to pop icon Britney Spears by channeling Spears' iconic "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video. Her performance added a playful kiss with an alien, which quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Orlando Bloom Pays Tribute To Katy Perry As She Receives Historic Video Vanguard Award