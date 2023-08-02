Is Leia leaving K-pop group BLACKSWAN? Brazilian member addresses rumor

BLACKSWAN Leia responded to the rumors of her departure from the K-pop group. Given multiple changes in the lineup of the group, fans were worried that there would be any more new members. Fatou, the leader of BLACKSWAN made a comment regarding the line-up changes which led to rumors of the Brazilian member leaving the group.

Is Leia leaving BLACKSWAN?

The multi-national K-pop group BLACKSWAN has gone through many changes in the line-up since 2020 when they debuted. To address the question raised by fans which was if there were to be any more additions in the line-up or will it be the same, Fatou opened up. The leader said in a voice message that there would be no changes or additions in the line-up. Furthermore, the four members would be the fixed ones. Fatou mentioned four members specifically which seemed to not include Leia.

This led to the speculations of her exiting the group. The Brazilian member took to Instagram and commented on a Brazilian news piece that discussed the rumor. Leia said, "Send out the announcement already" and added, "Still can not break free, waiting for it". Fans assume that she was supposedly confirmed the news with her comments, however, DR Music has not yet released any official statement regarding the situation.

BLACKSWAN's line-up changes

Hyeme, Youngheun, and Judy officially departed from the group due to different reasons. Hyeme was the first one to leave the group right after the first month of BLACKSWAN's debut in 2020. Youngheun and Judy departed from the group in 2022 as the two graduated. More new members were added to the original line-up in 2022 which include Sriya Lenka the first Indian K-pop idol and Gabi a German-Brazilian singer. Around November 2022, Leia went on a hiatus due to health reasons, she left for Brazil to spend time with her family ever since then DR Music has not updated fans about her return. Another member Nvee was added to the group in December 2022. BLACKSWAN recently had their comeback in May with the song KARMA which was the first K-pop music video to be filmed in India. Fatou, Sriya, Gabi, and Nvee were the ones who participated in the group activities for this comeback.

