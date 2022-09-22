EXCLUSIVE: Top 7 revelations made by BLACKSWAN’s Sriya Lenka: As long as I do my best…

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Indian star who is set to take over the world of K-pop with a debut in BLACKSWAN spoke about challenging an undiscovered path, her likes-dislikes, plans for the future, and more. Here’s a list of the top 7 revelations from the interview.

Sriya Lenka rightfully broke the internet when it was first learned that she could be debuting in a multinational K-pop group- BLACKSWAN , as it was revealed that she is one of the two finalists and a star trainee. She went ahead and acted right on that, by confirming herself as India’s first K-pop idol, ensuing countless opportunities to steer their way to her.

Introduction to K-pop: Sriya’s knowledge of K-pop stemmed from a friend’s interest who showed her the iconic music video of boy group EXO’s ‘Growl’ which piqued her interest and led to her discovering BTS, BLACKPINK, and (G)I-DLE.

Burden of being the first: Sriya was announced as India’s first K-pop idol which led to a national celebration, but the star herself was ready to tackle it instead of wishing that someone else should have paved the way for her.

Friendship with Anushka Sen: The Indian TV star is slowly making her way to the Hallyu scene and spoke to the BLACKSWAN member about their food interests.

Squid Game 2: Anupam Tripathi who played the famed character of Ali in ‘Squid Game’ is known to have a good rapport with Sriya. The two have hung out together; however, the industry sunbaenim (senior) has stayed mum about the show’s return.

Chef hat: Taking charge of the kitchen, Sriya dished about fellow BLACKSWAN members’ liking for her chicken curry and other handmade food.

Fear of graduation: With the Cygnus project, BLACKSWAN’s Judy and Young Heun’s graduation was announced as they departed the group. Sriya however plans on doing her best to display her talents until the day arrives for her.

Plans to debut solo: Fellow member Fatou made her solo debut with ‘PWAPF’ and on being asked if she would like to do the same some day, the 19-year-old was sure of her potential.

