Happy Birthday Robert De Niro: Revisiting His 10 Greatest Movies As Actor Turns 81

Robert De Niro, a name synonymous with incredible acting, is celebrating his 81st birthday. Over his remarkable six-decade career, De Niro has given us some of the most memorable performances in film history. From his early days in small-budget films to becoming a Hollywood icon, his journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

With a career that spans over 60 years, it’s no surprise that De Niro has built an impressive filmography. His roles in crime dramas, comedies and more prove that he is a versatile actor. Here’s a look at ten of his best films that showcase his remarkable talent.

10. Brazil (1985)

In Brazil, Robert De Niro steps away from his usual gangster roles and into a dystopian sci-fi world. This movie is directed by Terry Gilliam and despite a supportive role, De Niro stood out for his portrayal. The film is set in a dark, oppressive future where the government controls everything. They control it through overwhelming bureaucracy and constant surveillance. De Niro plays the role of Harry Tuttle, a rogue heating engineer who defies the system.

9. The King of Comedy (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy features De Niro as Rupert Pupkin. He is an aspiring comedian with some unsettling ambitions. Although the film received mixed reviews upon its release, De Niro’s portrayal of Pupkin is haunting and unforgettable. He masterfully made the character look both disturbing and oddly sympathetic. Pupkin is obsessed with becoming a famous comedian and is ready to go to extreme lengths to achieve the same.

8. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America is an epic crime film where De Niro plays David Noodles Aaronson. The film is known for its grand storytelling, spanning nearly four hours. It is a long film, but it’s worth a watch. De Niro’s performance is a key part of why the movie is so powerful.

7. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

In this recent Martin Scorsese epic, De Niro plays William Hale. He is a manipulative figure involved in the murders of the Osage Nation members. Set in the 1920s, the film tells the true story of the Osage Nation murders. There members of the wealthy Native American tribe were targeted and killed for their oil-rich land. At the age of 80, Niro once again proved that his talent and dedication will remain the same.

6. Casino (1995)

De Niro stars as Ace Rothstein in Casino, another Scorsese classic. Set in the glitzy world of 1970s Las Vegas, De Niro shows the rise and fall of a mobster in a story of greed and power. In Casino, De Niro has given a standout performance that is both powerful and nuanced.

5. Heat (1995)

In Michael Mann’s 1995 crime thriller Heat, Robert De Niro takes on the role of Neil McCauley. He plays master thief with a strict code. McCauley is a professional criminal who leads a crew of skilled thieves in Los Angeles. One of the most iconic moments in the film is the diner scene where McCauley and Hanna meet face-to-face for the first time.

4. Raging Bull (1980)

In Raging Bull, directed by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro gave one of the most powerful performances of his career. He played the role of Jake LaMotta, a real-life boxer whose life is filled with intense fights and devastating lows. De Niro shows that LaMotta is a man who is driven by his anger and insecurities which then leads to his downfall.

What makes De Niro’s performance so remarkable is his complete transformation for the role. He trained for months to achieve the physicality of a professional boxer, even stepping into the ring for real fights.

3. Taxi Driver (1976)

In Taxi Driver, Robert De Niro gives one of his most memorable performances as Travis Bickle. Bickle is a troubled Vietnam War veteran who feels disconnected from the world around him. The movie takes us deep into Bickle’s mind. We see his struggles and frustrations as he tries to make sense of his life in a chaotic city.

2. Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas is a classic gangster film that stands out for its fast-paced and gripping storyline. In this film, Robert De Niro plays the role of Jimmy Conway, a key character in the mob world. Conway is involved in high-stakes heists and is central to the film’s thrilling plot.

1. The Godfather Part II (1974)

One of Robert De Niro’s most celebrated roles is The Godfather Part II (1974). In this movie, De Niro plays a young Vito Corleone. This is the same character originally brought to life by Marlon Brando in the first Godfather film. Set in the early 20th century, the film explores Vito’s journey from a powerful immigrant to a powerful crime boss.

De Niro’s role in The Godfather Part II earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

All these films are a classic example of why De Niro is considered one of the best actors of all time. Do let us know your favorite film by De Niro.

