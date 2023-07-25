Box Office India: Barbie & Mission Impossible 7 hold well on Monday; Nett Rs 2.20 and 1.40 crores respectively

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others had a very good weekend at the Indian box office vis-a-vis the small release size of around 850 screens. It collected a solid Rs 17.10 crores nett over the weekend and now it has collected another Rs 2.20 crores on Monday to take its total collections to Rs 19.30 crores. The trend is strong and based on its hold, the film will slowly crawl its way to a total of around Rs 35 - 40 crores in its eventual run. While it is doing very well in India, it is doing extraordinarily in other film markets. The global first weekend of Barbie was around 356 million dollars and it is on course to do over a billion dollars.

While Barbie Has Held Well On First Monday, Mission Impossible 7 Is Steadily Marching Towards Rs 100 Crores Nett In India

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others is marching its way towards Rs 100 crores nett in India. The hold on second Monday is strong despite stiff competition from new Hollywood releases. While it is a bonafide hit in India, the global numbers are not as appealing. It is hit bad by the Barbenheimer wave and that will not let it do the numbers necessary for it to emerge a clean hit.

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores

Day 2 - Rs 6 crores

Day 3 - Rs 6.70 crores

Day 4 - Rs 2.20 crores

Total = Rs 19.30 crores nett in 4 days in India

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

Day 6 - Rs 4.75 crores

Day 7 - Rs 4.25 crores

Day 8 - Rs 3.90 crores

Day 9 - Rs 3.50 crores

Day 10 - Rs 2.50 crores

Day 11 - Rs 4.65 crores

Day 12 - Rs 4.85 crores

Day 13 - Rs 1.40 crores

Total = Rs 93.90 crores nett in 13 days

Watch the Barbie and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Barbie And Mission Impossible 7

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where And When To Watch Barbie And Mission Impossible 7

Barbie and Mission Impossible can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

