Will Tom Cruise Sky Dive During 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony? Here’s What Report Says

Tom Cruise is known to make his films special by actually performing the stunts by himself, no matter how tough they may appear to be. Now it seems that the actor may also make the closing ceremony of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics special.

According to TMZ, the Mission Impossible actor is planning a spectacular show to cap off the Olympics in Paris and pass off the flag for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

As per the outlet, the insider revealed that there are plans for Tom to rappel down from the top of Stade de France, land on the stadium field, and carry the official Olympic flag during the closing ceremony.

The television broadcast will subsequently switch to a previously filmed clip, with the first two minutes showcasing Tom’s flight from France to Los Angeles, where he skydives to the Hollywood sign location while flying with the Olympic flag. As per the report by the publication, this was shot on a Saturday morning back in March.

According to the outlet, the Eyes Wide Shut star will then pass the flash to the other Olympians, which include cyclists, volleyball players, and skateboarders, as they travel through the next Summer Games host city.

The insiders also claim that the logistics for the stunt portion in France are still being finalized. Given the complexity of the situation, the acclaimed actor may have a stunt double perform the actual rappelling to begin the proceedings.

As per the publication, the star is said to be the mastermind behind this idea, as it was he who proposed to the International Olympic Committee to perform a series of acts to connect the Games in Paris and Los Angeles.

The star has graced the Paris games as he attended women’s gymnastics qualifiers along with swimming competitions, according to the outlet.

While conversing with Reuters, he stated, “It’s awesome.” Cruise continued, “Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they have to do—the sense of accomplishment.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production company behind the L.A. segment that will mix pre-recordings and the live segment is Fulwell, co-run by James Corden. This company is known for Adele’s CBS special, One Night Only, and Hulu’s The Kardashians.

For the unversed, the opening ceremony consisted of performances by Lady Gaga, drag queens, and global athletes sailing down the Seine River.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for August 11, 2024.

