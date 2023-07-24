Oppenheimer Day 4 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film holds very well; Netts Rs 7 crores on 1st Monday

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and others had an excellent weekend at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 48.50 crores nett in its first 3 days in India, which is the highest for the year as well, well over franchise films like Fast X and Mission Impossible 7. There was good spillover demand for the Nolan directorial due to a near houseful first weekend, as a result of which it has held well on its first Monday to collect Rs 7 crores. It is the most preferred movie choice in India this week and that too comprehensively.

Oppenheimer Is A Smash-Hit At The Indian Box Office

The four day total of Oppenheimer in India stands at Rs 55.50 crores nett and it is looking at a first week of over Rs 70 crores. These are extraordinary numbers for a film like this and it is no one's guess as to why such extraordinary numbers are coming in the first place. Christopher Nolan's previous best at the box office in India was The Dark Knight Rises and that was a superhero-franchise and Oppenheimer, being a docu-drama has crossed it already. This shows the magnitude of success of the film. It is a hit already and in its eventual run, it can be a blockbuster as well.

Oppenheimer Global Box Office Update

Oppenheimer has done staggering numbers at the box office worldwide despite a stiff rival like Barbie (which has also boosted its prospects in many ways). The global weekend collections are 180 million dollars and the hold on Monday in practically every market is just as good as in India. The final collections can go over 700 million dollars worldwide based on early trends.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

- Rs. 14.50 crores Day 2 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 3 - Rs 17 crores

- Rs 17 crores Day 4 - Rs 7 crores

Total = Rs 55.50 crores nett in 4 days in India

Watch the Oppenheimer Trailer:

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer box office: Earns Rs. 58.50 crores in first weekend in India, Seventh highest ever for Hollywood