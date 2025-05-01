Are Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput new BFFs in town? WATCH star wife fix actress’s dress at WAVES 2025

Fans have seen the crackling chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat and loved it. But now, in a rare sighting, we got to witness the camaraderie between the actress and the actor’s wife, Mira Rajput. Both the divas marked their presence at the WAVES Summit 2025. We spotted the star wife fixing the Chennai Express actress’ dress and it’s quite a heartwarming video.

Advertisement

In a video that has surfaced on the internet straight from the WAVES Summit 2025, we can see Deepika Padukone and Mira Rajput together. The Pathaan actress looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. New mom glowed in a beige colored Patiala suit. In the video we can see the star wife fixing actress’ dupatta very carefully.

Taking her time, Mira made sure that Deepika’s dupatta was in place and fixed perfectly. After it was set, Dua’s mom gave a warm hug to Shahid Kapoor’s wife, who in return smiled at her.

Well, fans also got to witness the reunion of Deepika and Shahid after their stint in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Both the actors stood together, and we bet fans cannot wait to see them reunite on the silver screen again.

Several Bollywood celebrities have marked their presence at the WAVES Summit 2025. Ranbir Kapoor along with wife Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, vikrant Massey and others were present. Not just the stars but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was present at the grand event which is being held in Mumbai.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films. He was last seen in Deva which also starred Pooja Hegde opposite him. The film fared well at the box office and saw him portraying the role of a badass cop. Apart from this, he has Cocktail 2, Arjun Ustara, Anees Bazmee’s next and the sequel of his hit web show Farzi.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan before going on maternity leave. She is currently enjoying her mommy duties after welcoming daughter Dua. On the work front, Pinkvilla has confirmed that she has signed King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone locked for King with Shah Rukh Khan; Filming begins on May 18