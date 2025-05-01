Sam Claflin Opens Up About Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: 'Can't Help But Feel...'

Sam Claflin, known for playing Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games series, says he’s still emotionally attached to the franchise. Speaking with Variety at Canneseries, Claflin said, “I am a huge lover and fan of the world [author] Suzanne Collins created, and I can’t help but feel attached to it.”

Advertisement

He also shared how much he enjoyed the 2023 prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. “I thought it was a fresh take with a fresh generation. They did a wonderful job,” he said. Claflin is now eagerly looking forward to the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. “I understand the ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ book is even better.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is currently in development and is expected to be released in November 2026. The film is set 24 years before the original trilogy and will focus on the younger years of Haymitch Abernathy.

Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak will lead the cast as Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove Baird, with Jesse Plemmons and Mckenna Grace also joining the ensemble.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed every film since Catching Fire, is returning to direct. The screenplay is being written by Billy Ray, while Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing the project under Color Force. Cameron MacConomy is serving as executive producer.

Advertisement

Sam Claflin shared that he had recently caught up with Francis Lawrence in Los Angeles. He found it exciting to hear about the production side of the film, as preparations were underway in Berlin.

Claflin shared that one of the reasons he remains connected to The Hunger Games universe is his nine-year-old son. He mentioned that his son is now at an age where he’s aware of the franchise and is nearly old enough to watch it, which makes the prospect of experiencing it through his child’s eyes especially meaningful.

Claflin also stated that his friends’ children often ask him questions about the films, and he finds it rewarding to connect with the younger generation in that way, particularly now that he is a father.

Claflin is currently promoting The Count of Monte Cristo, an epic series directed by Bille August, in which he plays Edmond Dantes, a man who is wrongly imprisoned and later seeks revenge after escaping. He described the experience as energetically very draining, particularly because the series was filmed in reverse chronological order.

Advertisement

Claflin shared that he has always been drawn to romantic roles, saying that although he considers himself 'useless at it,' he loves the feeling of falling in love and believes it's important to feel passionate about the projects he chooses.

Reflecting on his time with The Hunger Games franchise, he stated that it has been over a decade since they filmed the last movie and said it’s hard to believe how much has happened in his life since then, calling the series a significant part of his journey.

ALSO READ: Shōgun Officially Renewed for Season 2: Cosmo Jarvis to Return as John Blackthorne in Emmy-Winning Series? Here’s All We Know