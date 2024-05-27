Top 10 Films To Watch On Memorial Day Weekend: From Saving Private Ryan To Top Gun: Maverick

It's Memorial Day weekend, and what better way to celebrate than by watching films that illuminate significant historical and political events?

Movies are a powerful medium for evoking emotions and shaping opinions. Films about the nation and its soldiers often remain underrated, regardless of their box office success.

Many war and political films are based on true stories, which can enhance feelings of patriotism among viewers.

If you're unsure about what to watch during this special holiday, don't worry! Here is a list of the top 10 films to watch on Memorial Day 2024.

Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan is one of the most iconic films that has created an unforgettable imprint on the minds of its audience. The film, released in 1998 is about Caption John Miller (played by Tom Hanks), who is given the mission of looking for Private Ryan (played by Matt Damon) during the Normandy invasion of World War II.

No matter how many times the film is watched, one can never fail to feel the intense emotions portrayed onscreen. The film holds an extremely talented cast with Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, and Tom Sizemore. This is yet another successful directorial project by Steven Speilberg.

Da 5 Blood

The 2020 film, Da 5 Bloods is one of the most gripping films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Spike Lee, the movie follows four Black veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Although the film is not based on a true story, it tells a narrative deeply rooted in reality. It also sheds light on the experiences of Black veterans, whose stories are often overlooked in mainstream media.

The film features a talented cast including the late Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Sandy Huong Pham, and Paul Walter Hauser, among others.

The Thin Red Line

This Terrence Malick directorial project, released in 1998, is one of the most interesting movies of all time. The film is based on the Guadalcanal conflict during World War II.

The fact that this movie is an adaptation of an autobiography by the same name, written by James Jones (published in 1962) makes the film more interesting. The film has an iconic ensemble cast including Jim Caviezel, Nick Nolte, Sean Penn, Adrian Broody, George Clooney, Woody Harelson, and John C. Reilly. The movie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is based on a real story, starring Zac Efron in the lead role. This 2022 released project is not to be missed out on. We get to witness the High School Musical actor in a never-before-seen character.

The film is about Chickie Donohue (played by Efron), who goes down to Vietnam to help his friends in the war zone and smuggle American beer to the soldiers. The film is a Drama/comedy directed by the Academy Award winner, Peter Farrelly.

The film stars Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Archie Renaux, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis. The film is available to be streamed on Apple+

Greyhound

Released in 2022, the film is based on the Battle of the Atlantic, which was the longest battle fought during World War II, spanning from 1939 to 1945.

It's not just the acting skills of the actors that make this film great, but also other elements like cinematography, compelling storytelling, and visuals that entertain the audience.

The cast includes Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Chet Hanks, Devin Druid, Grayson Russell, and Tom Brittney.

M*A*S*H

This classic 1970 movie is one of the best comedy war films of all time. Described by IMDb as a satirical black comedy, the film follows a MASH unit that uses its sense of humor and elaborate practical jokes to cope with the stress of performing surgeries amidst the horrors of war.

Directed by Robert Altman, the film stars Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Gary Burghoff, Sally Kellerman, and Tom Skerritt. According to Esquire, the movie was such a hit that it inspired a TV show with the same title, which ran for 11 seasons.

Glory

This 1989-released venture is about Robert Gould Shaw, who rises to the rank of colonel in one of the Union Army’s first regiments composed of entirely black soldiers during the American Civil War. As a group leader, Shaw runs into prejudices on both sides of the war.

The film stars, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Carey Elwes, and many more. The film is directed by Edward Zwick. Washington won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for this movie.

Argo

This Academy Award-winning movie is one of the most intense films in the action-war genre. Inspired by true events, it tells the story of a life-or-death covert operation to free six Americans during the Iran hostage crisis.

The film places a particular emphasis on the little-known roles that Hollywood and the CIA played in the operation, details of which were not made public until many years after the event.

This 2012 film is directed by Ben Affleck, who also stars in it. The movie also features Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, and John Goodman.

Devotion

This 2022 film is based on the real-life story of Jesse Brown, the first African-American aviator in the history of the U.S. Navy.

Set during the Korean War, the film captures emotions of patriotism, representation, friendship, and sacrifice, and is sure to give you goosebumps.

Directed by J.D. Dillard, the film stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Serinda Swan, Joe Jonas, and Daren Kagasoff.

Top Gun: Maverick

An action film starring Tom Cruise is always guaranteed to be a hit, and Top Gun: Maverick is certainly one of his best. In the film, Pete Mitchell (played by Cruise), after 30 years of service, trains TOPGUN graduates for a high-profile mission while grappling with his own past demons.

Released in 2022, the film features Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Monica Barbaro. Top Gun: Maverick is available for viewing on Netflix.

