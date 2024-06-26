5 Actresses Who Look Like Margot Robbie: From Emma Mackey To Jaime Pressly

Celebrity doppelgangers are a popular topic among both fans and industry insiders in Hollywood. Here, we look at five actresses who have an uncanny resemblance to Margot Robbie as, per Fandom Wire, causing both fascination and occasional confusion among audiences around the world.

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey, best known for her breakout role in Netflix's Sex Education, has received attention not only for her acting talent but also for her striking resemblance to Margot Robbie. Rumors circulated that Mackey was cast in the upcoming Barbie film because she resembles the Australian actress.

When confronted with an internet conspiracy claiming they were the same person, Margot Robbie graciously dismissed the theory while recognizing Mackey's talents. "There are many things Emma Mackey excels at that I don't," Robbie said, putting the rumors to rest.

Samara Weaving

Another Australian actress, Samara Weaving, has often been mistaken for Margot Robbie by adoring fans. Weaving, best known for her roles in Ready or Not and The Babysitter, has humorously admitted that she struggles to correct mistaken identity situations. The striking similarities in their features and blonde hair have caused viewers to be perplexed, adding to the mystery surrounding Weaving's career.

Jaime Pressly

Jaime Pressly, an American actress, has frequently been compared to Margot Robbie because they share similar facial features and blonde hair. Despite their different career paths, the resemblance has sparked many articles and online discussions, proving that they are two distinct people. The confusion persists, and fans frequently seek reassurance that Pressly and Robbie are separate entities in the entertainment industry.

Anastasyia Prichinina

Anastasyia Prichinina, a Russian model and cosplayer, rose to fame on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram due to her striking resemblance to Margot Robbie. Prichinina's resemblance to Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad has both confused and delighted fans all over the world. Her viral posts continue to highlight her resemblance to Robbie, prompting speculation about how the actress will react to meeting her virtual twin.

Lexi Ashton

Lexi Ashton, like Prichinina, has used her resemblance to Margot Robbie to gain recognition in the modeling industry. Ashton, who is well-known for recreating scenes from The Wolf of Wall Street, has sparked online buzz and drawn comparisons to the Australian actress. Her social media presence is thriving as she embraces her resemblance to Robbie, bringing a unique twist to her content.

