‘Really Proud Of Her’: Katie Holmes Reacts To Daughter Suri Cruise Heading To College

Mothers are God-sent guardians who possess unconventional love for their kids and often experience heightened emotions when it comes to their children talking on their own journey to pursue their dreams.

Just like actress Katie Homes experienced unexpected moments of emotional catharsis as her daughter Suri whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise is headed to pursue her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University.

In an interview with Town & Country published on August 13, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared that she has purposely occupied herself with — such as a book club, dance classes, and painting to keep herself busy as Suri is now away pursuing her dreams.

“Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” she told the outlet.

The actress reflected on her own experience of going to college at Columbia University and how she changed as a person. She admitted that she wishes the same positive experience for her daughter.

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings,” she continued. “It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.” she added.

Suri Cruise attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or LaG, which specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts.

Although, like any other concerned parent Katie Holmes tries to keep Suri away from the spotlight and enjoy her life, According to Page Six, one of the 18-year-old’s classmates posted a since-deleted video for “commitment day,” showing Suri proudly rocking a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, the youngster will be enrolled in the Midwest, attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. The private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was established in 1900 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West. She shared this news via TikTok, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Suri will study at the School of Arts, specifically inside the Design Department, which has extensive options for design courses like graphic design, illustrations, visual arts, and several others, all designed for creative minds to unleash their talent.

