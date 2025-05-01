Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh announce pregnancy with maternity photoshoot: ‘From the universe, with love…’

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has shown us his impeccable acting skills in recent films like Superboys of Malegaon, Chhavva, and Jaat. Now, apart from his work life, there's another reason to celebrate as he is soon going to be a father. Yes, you heard that right! He took to social media to announce the same with some stunning maternity shoot pictures. He also shared excitement for his baby!

Taking to Instagram (May 1), Viineet Kumar Siingh shared beautiful maternity shoot photos capturing joyful moments with his wife Ruchira Singh. The couple's smiles and laughter are evident, with the final picture featuring their pizzas being a fun highlight. In his post, Viineet announced their pregnancy, writing, "New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you."

As soon as Viineet Kumar Siingh announced the news, fans and celebrities couldn't contain their excitement. The comment section quickly filled with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Viineet recently shared his excitement about becoming a parent, calling this time incredibly special for him and his wife. Despite being busy with their pregnancy, Ruchira is still working while Viineet balances his schedule to support her. He added that he is attending doctor visits with her and even planning to take paternity leave in July.

2025 has been a remarkable year for Viineet with four films, Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat, released in quick succession. He gave the credit for this success to "baby’s luck," calling the year a “blockbuster.”

The couple also recently moved houses. What started as a rented space turned into the need for a new home. Although they discussed a babymoon, their hectic schedules, between work and moving, made it tough to plan. Viineet reflected on how his priorities have shifted, valuing these moments more than ever.

For the unversed, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchira Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in November 2021.

