Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty and Chiranjeevi pose for blockbuster photo at Waves 2025

It’s a star-studded affair at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, as some of the biggest names from Indian cinema come together. In a recent picture shared by Megastar Chiranjeevi, he is seen posing with stalwarts and colleagues from the film fraternity.

Taking to X, Mohanlal posted a blockbuster photo featuring Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Hema Malini. All six were seen flashing bright smiles as they posed for the camera.

Check out the picture here:

Speaking of Mohanlal, he looked dashing in a formal suit, matching vibes with Akshay Kumar, who also looked sharp in a brown-toned suit.

Rajinikanth opted for a classic white shirt with trousers, while Mithun Chakraborty pulled off an all-black ensemble. Chiranjeevi wore a bush blue shirt paired with formal trousers.

However, it was the legendary Hema Malini who stole the spotlight in a yellow-toned silk saree paired with a green blouse. With her hair half-tied, she looked radiant and seemed to enjoy reuniting with her former co-stars.

On the work front, all the stars appear to have something exciting and grand lined up.

For instance, Mohanlal recently scored back-to-back hits with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, while Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Coolie and Jailer 2.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambhara is slated for release later this year, and Akshay Kumar’s latest outing, Kesari Chapter 2, turned out to be a major success.

Talking about Mithun Chakraborty, the veteran star’s next big project is the much-talked-about The Delhi Files, while Hema Malini was last seen in Shimla Mirchi back in 2020.

