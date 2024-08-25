Location Manager Guild Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Ripley And Fallout Among Winners; Checkout Full List HERE

While the Hollywood industry thrives on great movies and steamy tabloid gossip and headlines, it remains incomplete without the award shows that honor and recognize the amazing talent and the hard work of notable names in the industry. These names have not only impressed the audience with their skills for years but also cemented their position in the industry as one of the biggest stars.

Much like all other award shows, the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards took place on August 24th in Beverly Hills. This award show recognized outstanding contributions to location scouting in the film and television industries.

Rachael Harris (Suits, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) hosted the ceremony that saw films like Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning among the winners that took home yet another trophy.

Check out the full list of winners of the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards below.

Full List of winners of the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

1. Television

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series:

Fallout (LMGI)

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series:

Fargo Season 5 (LMGI)

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, MOW or Limited Series:

Ripley (LMGI)

2. Film

Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film:

Oppenheimer (LMGI)

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film:

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1 (LMGI)

Outstanding Locations in a Documentary Feature Film:

True Detective: Night Country (LMGI)

3. Commercial

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial:

Toyota: Present from the Past (LMGI)

4. Film Commission

Outstanding Film Commission:

Film in Iceland

5. LMGI Humanitarian Award

Recipient: Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF)

Accepting on Behalf of MPTF: Jennifer Jorge, Director of Community Social Services

Originally called the LMGA Awards, the name of the awards was modified with the guild's name change to reflect the international nature of filmmaking to the LMGI Awards in 2016.

Following the success of its first year, the LMGI has since continued to honor the outstanding creative contributions of location professionals around the world yearly.

Furthermore, according to The Hollywood Reporter, several TV awards shows are set to take place over the next few months, including the BAFTA TV Awards, the newly-announced Gotham TV Awards, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and, of course, the Primetime Emmys.

