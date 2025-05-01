Box Office: The Accountant 2 scores USD 2.8M on discount Tuesday, becomes Amazon MGM’s second-biggest after Red One

Amazon MGM’s highly anticipated R-rated sequel, The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, is performing well at the US box office, grossing a solid USD 2.8 million on Discount Tuesday. This performance marks the studio’s second-best Tuesday gross since its inception, falling just short of Red One’s USD 3.2 million. With a remarkable 64.7 percent increase from Monday, The Accountant 2 showed strong legs at the box office, particularly considering the competition from other tentpoles like Sinners.

Released on April 25, The Accountant 2, for those who may not know, picks up right where its predecessor left off. It continues the story of Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant who moonlights as a freelance bookkeeper for criminal organizations. The film reunites fans with familiar faces like the two aforementioned stars, as well as Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons. Meanwhile, Daniella Pineda joins the cast as a new character with a vital role in Wolff’s ongoing saga.

Despite competing with popular films like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, The Accountant 2 benefited from strong word of mouth, with audiences appreciating its tense action sequences and the ensemble’s commanding performances. The movie’s impressive Tuesday performance, which came only slightly below The Accountant’s 2016 opening at USD 3.1 million, is a testament to the continued demand for this action-packed franchise.

In its first five days, The Accountant 2 has already amassed a total of USD 29 million domestically, showing impressive staying power and solid interest among audiences. Notably, the film is not dependent on theatrical release for turning a profit, as its big-screen rollout is primarily intended to boost awareness about the title ahead of its arrival on Prime Video.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the film continues the journey that was teased back in 2016, when the first film laid the groundwork for a potential series. In 2021, O’Connor confirmed plans for a trilogy, with the third installment tentatively described as being like Rain Man on steroids.

The Accountant 2’s box office success reflects not only the anticipation for the threequel but also Amazon MGM’s growing strength in the competitive film industry. Fans can look forward to more installments of this thrilling action series as Wolff’s complex journey continues to invite audiences to cinemas.

