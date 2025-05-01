You: Season 5 Star Madeline Brewer Says Shooting Dramatic Ending Between Joe and Bronte Was 'Really Intense and Traumatizing'

Netflix's psychological thriller You came to an end (a quiet dramatic one) after five blood-soaked seasons. Instead of redemption, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) got reckoning, all thanks to Bronte (Madeline Brewer).

At an event held at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City on Tuesday (April 29), Brewer opened up about the show's dramatic ending and revealed that she was traumatized by it for days. "It was a huge moment, and it was really exciting to help land the plane of these five seasons of a show," she told People.

"It was intense, but it was really choreographed. It was every moment, down to where little scrapes and things were on us were super choreographed. But really traumatizing in a lot of ways," the actress added.

Brewer played the role of Louise Flannery, an English student from Ohio, in the final season of the hit Netflix show. Louise once worked with TA Guinivere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) at New York University. Beck was one of the first victims of Joe and also his love interest in season one.

Louise goes on a hunt to find Beck's true killer after discovering that he might have gotten away with her murder. To bring justice to Beck, she adopts the alter-ego of Bronte and gets a job in Joe's bookstore.

In the finale episode, Bronte and Joe come face-to-face when she holds him at gunpoint. They have a violent confrontation near a vacation home. She shoots Joe, but it wasn't fatal. In the end, we see Joe in prison for all the horrific crimes he committed in the last five seasons.

Previously, Badgley, 38, opened up about You coming to an end and bidding adieu to his serial killer character. "He's been a profound experience for me. He's not a real person," he said, before adding that he grew up on the show and even became a father while playing the controversial character.

"I've grown with Joe in a strange way," he said, adding that his character taught him a lot about what it is to be a man by knowing what it is not.

Season 5 of You is now streaming on Netflix.

