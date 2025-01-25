Box Office: Kannada thriller-drama Rudhra Garuda Purana aims to convert GOOD word-of-mouth to healthy collections

Rudhra Garuda Purana, starring Rishi and Priyanka Kumar in the lead, along with Vinod Alva, Avinash, Prabhakar, Shivaraj KR Pete, Ashwini Gouda and others, has finally hit the cinemas today. The mystery thriller began its box office journey.

Rudhra Garuda Purana receives positive word-of-mouth; aims to convert it into collections

Directed by K. S. Nandeesh, Rudhra Garuda Purana opened to majorly positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie has seen a decent occupancy on its opening day where evening and night shows picked up as positive WOM spread.

The movie aims to convert the favorable reception into healthy collections. It will be interesting to see if the movie can witness some magical jumps over the weekend. The Republic Day holiday and the festive mood of the audience will definitely benefit it. If it manages to record an encouraging opening weekend, it will be in a good position to be a successful venture by the end of its theatrical run.

Is Rudhra Garuda Purana inspired by a true story?

The plot of Rudhra Garuda Purana is inspired by a real-life notorious case of Pan Am Flight 914. Back in 1955, a Douglas DC-4 mysteriously went missing after the takeoff and later reappeared after almost three decades.

The makers have plans to release the movie in other languages, too, and try their luck. However, they will have to lure the audience in its home state first and then market it outside the boundaries with the help of favorable audience reception.

Rudhra Garuda Purana in theaters

Rudhra Garuda Purana is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

